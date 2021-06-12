How to Watch Ashley Reeves Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie is “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves” story, premiering Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” streaming online for free:

Starring Jennie Garth and Anwen O’Driscoll, “Left for Dead” is the story of teenager Ashley Reeves, who was “left for dead in the woods following a brutal attack” in 2006, according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

After spending 30 horrific hours in the cold, gravely wounded, lying in the dirt, and paralyzed, the police find her alive. Her injuries are so severe that she must re-learn how to walk and talk. With no memory of what happened, she begins a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” is based on the extraordinary true story of an ordinary teenage girl who had to fight for her life three times; first in the woods, then in the hospital, and finally in court. Jennie Garth stars as Ashley’s mother, Michelle Reeves.

In an interview with Parade about her role, Garth, who is the mother to three girls, said that this true story is “every mother’s worst nightmare.”

“Ashley was a good girl, doing her best to navigate growing up, and got involved with the wrong guy. Learning of this made me even more cautious and more communicative with my own girls,” said Garth, adding, “To have a teenage girl go through something like this and then be blamed or have her story not believed was a huge part of this tragedy.”

Garth also praised her co-star O’Driscoll, saying that this relative newcomer “really delivered” in a challenging role.

“This was a very important piece of casting; the movie really rides on this performance. I was so relieved the moment I met Anwen, and I knew instantly she had the emotional depth to portray this character and the emotional journey of her recovery. She worked hard and I think really delivered,” said Garth.

“Left for Dead” is the latest in what Lifetime is billing as its “Summer of Secrets” programming slate. Other upcoming entries include “Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer” starring Julie Benz on June 13, “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” starring Sadie Calvano on June 19, and then “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas on June 26.

“Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” airs Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

