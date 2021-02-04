‘The Hills’ Star Shares Bump Update With Adorable Pics

The Hills: New Beginnings star Ashley Wahler gave fans a look at her 21-week baby bump just one week after announcing she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy due in June.

The MTV star shared a new post to Instagram as she posed in a sports bra and printed leggings while cradling her bump. Ashley posted a mirror selfie and a short video clip as she got ready in her dressing room on the set of The Hills: New Beginnings filming location.

In the caption to the post, the mom-to-be revealed that at 21 weeks into her pregnancy she still feels “great.”

“This pregnancy is so much different than my first,” she wrote. “I’m doing everything I can to stay active and eat healthy. Luckily I’m craving salads, meats, and cheeses.”

The hairstylist also asked her followers for tips on their favorite prenatal workouts.

You can see Ashley’s cute bump pics below.

‘The Hills’ Fans Reacted to Ashley Wahler’s Too-Cute Pic & Video With Sweet Comments on Her IG Post

Many of Ashley’s followers hit the comments section of her post to remark on her pregnancy and to say she has the “cutest bump ever.”

“You look gorg and baby boy is growing,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you! Bigger by the day!” Ashley replied.

When another fan told The Hills star, “You look so gorgeous. I’m so excited for you to welcome your precious baby.” Ashley replied with, “Thank you so much we are so excited.”

Other fans gave Ashley tips on incorporating Pilates into her pregnancy routine as a way to stay active.

Ashley & Her Husband Jason Wahler Revealed Their Big Baby News When Ashley Was 20 Weeks Pregnant

Ashley and her husband, The Hills veteran Jason Wahler, announced the pregnancy during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop earlier this month. At the time, fans were surprised by the news that Ashley was already 20 weeks along. The couple also confirmed that the baby is a boy and is due in June 2021.

Both Ashley and Jason also shared the news with their followers on Instagram by posting matching photos of them kissing as Ashley held their baby’s ultrasound pics in her hand.

“Surprise!! The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021!” Jason captioned the sweet snap on his social media page.

“I can’t wait to meet our little boy,” Ashley added.

The Wahlers are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Delilah Ray. The reality stars welcomed Delilah in 2017, four years after their 2013 wedding.

At the time of Delilah’s birth, the smitten parents told Entertainment Tonight they were “so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much.”

“We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!” Jason told the outlet at the time. “We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”

Fans will get to see Ashley’s second pregnancy play out on the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

