How to Watch ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’ Streaming Online

New comedy “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” premieres Wednesday, January 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SyFy is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’ Preview





Play



TRAILER | Astrid & Lilly Save the World | New Series Coming January 26th | SYFY Join our unlikely heroes and best friends, Astrid and Lilly, as they battle monsters from an alternate dimension and the stresses of high school. Watch the premiere of Astrid and Lilly Save the World, January 26th at 10/9c on SYFY. ►► SUBSCRIBE: syfy.tv/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: syfy.app.link/WatchSYFY ►► VISIT SYFY’S OFFICIAL SITE: syfy.tv/SYFY_Website… 2022-01-07T20:24:58Z

Joining “Resident Alien” in Syfy’s Wednesday lineup is new comedy “Astrid & Lily Save the World,” which follows two misfit best friends, Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin), as they unwittingly discover a monstrous parallel dimension to our own.

The Syfy press release teases:

High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

The press release also says of Lilly that she is “sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography,” while Astrid is “bold and unfiltered with a knack for ‘sciencey’ gadgets.”

“Together, their friendship proves that being classically unpopular is actually pretty damn cool,” it finishes.

The show co-stars Kolton Stewart, Julia Doyle, and Spencer MacPherson.

The premiere episode is titled “Tontoom” and its description reads, “It’s not easy being outcasts at Pine Academy but at least Astrid and Lilly have each other. One night, the bullying escalates too far and the girls have had enough. Their sadness and fury accidentally open a portal to a terrifying and quirky monster dimension. Now, not only do Astrid and Lilly have to navigate high school, their families and their crushes, but they also have to vanquish a bunch of terrifying monsters with the help of their guide Brutus (Olivier Renaud) and their hilarious new superpowers.”

Then on Wednesday, February 3 comes episode two, titled “Teeth.” Its description reads, “A monster attacks bullies at school; Astrid and Lilly choose between joining her and defeating her.”

In an interview with PopWire, both Morrison and Aucoin talk about representation on TV and why that is so important for younger viewers.

“I just feel a lot of passion for representation for Filipinos and for Asians in general because we’re underrepresented,” said Morrison, “but we are a part of this world, a part of our community is just like everybody else. To represent my culture is extremely important to me. For Syfy to have me as the lead hero, that doesn’t happen for a lot of people and I’m hoping I make our Filipino community proud.”

Aucoin added, “I was always the chubbier friend or the fat friend or whatever. It’s so important to me that I am representing this, especially to young girls, but to everyone, to show that you don’t have to look a certain way to be accepted or to be loved or to be treated the same or equally as anyone. Body neutrality is such an important thing and it’s such a thing that should be prevalent in our society and so I’m really pushing for that to be really prevalent for everyone because I feel like fatphobia is really detrimental to anyone’s mental health, honestly. I’m trying to prevent that and talk about it and to bring awareness to that.”

“Astrid & Lilly Save the World” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on Syfy.