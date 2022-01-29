ASU vs Arizona Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats host their in-state Pac-12 rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at the McKale Center in Tuscon, Arizona.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS.

ASU vs Arizona Basketball 2022 Preview

The No. 3-ranked Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) look to bounce back from their first conference loss when they take on their struggling in-state rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona suffered its first loss in the Pac-12 this season at the hands of No. 7 UCLA on Tuesday, 75-59. The Wildcats struggled from the field, shooting only 31 percent, and had 14 turnovers as they saw their five-game win streak snapped.

The McKale Center has been a tough place to come into this season, with Arizona winning all ten of their home games by an average of 31.4 points per contest. They’ve won each home matchup by at least 16 points.

The Wildcats enter the weekend ranked third in the nation in points per game, with an average of 87.1, and they lead Division I in assists per game (20.9) and rebounds per game (43.6). They also bring it on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth in field goal percentage defense.

Arizona’s top weapon is sophomore sensation Bennedict Mathurin who is on the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List and was named a midseason all-American by The Sporting News. Mathurin is third in the Pac-12 in scoring with 17.4 ppg. He is coming off a 16-point, 10-rebound effort against UCLA, which was his fifth career double-double.

The Wildcats have a dominant inside presence with 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko manning the paint. A candidate for Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Koloko is averaging 13.1 ppg, ranks fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (63.9%), and leads the Pac-12 with 56 blocks.

Arizona State will have their hands full in trying to stay close with the high-scoring Wildcats on Saturday. The Sun Devils come into the weekend having lost five of their last six games and find themselves at the bottom of most Pac-12 offensive metrics.

ASU is coming off a 78-56 loss to No. 15 USC on the road on Monday when they were only able to suit up seven scholarship players.

Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley and sophomore guard Jay Heath were suspended for the game for engaging in a postgame altercation with the referees following their loss to Stanford last Saturday.

Leading the way for ASU this season has been sophomore guard DJ Horne, who is averaging 13.6 points per game. Graduate student forward Kimani Lawrence is second in scoring for the Sun Devils with 10.6 ppg and he leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game.

Despite their opponent’s record, Arizona’s head coach Tommy Lloyd knows not to look past ASU and their aggressive style of play.

“I think the main thing is just getting the win,” Lloyd said. “I don’t know if you’re going to have a clean, well, crisp-played game against an aggressive team like Arizona State. At this time of the year, it’s about winning. And of course, you want to win and … sometimes it feels a little better to play well. But that’s not the end-all, be-all. The end-all, be-all is just finding a way to come out on top, in a game like Saturday.”

Next up for Arizona will be a rematch with UCLA on Thursday, while Arizona State will get another shot at USC at home on Thursday.