ASU vs BYU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 23 BYU Cougars football team will host the No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

The game (10:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arizona State vs BYU online:

Arizona State vs BYU Preview

The Sun Devils have opened their campaign with a pair of 27-point home victories, most recently topping the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 37-10 a week ago.

Despite the lopsided score, the win over UNLV was a tight affair through three quarters — a 13-yard Daniyel Ngata touchdown run put ASU up 14-10 with three minutes remaining in the first half, and that score remained until fellow Sun Devils running back Rachaad White punched in a 9-yard touchdown with seconds left in the third quarter.

“Eventually, our guys came together,” Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said, according to The Associated Press. “In the third quarter, that’s when we got going.”

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels eluded Rebels defenders all night, racking up a career-high 122 rushing yards. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 175 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.

He threw far less in ASU’s 41-14 demolition of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the season opener, going 10-of-12 for 132 yards.

“So he made some really good throws, he missed a few throws too, and he’s coming around,” ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill said Tuesday, according to 247 Sports, “and I think that having more and more practices and jumping into some of these now, elite games, with BYU and then in Pac-12 play is going to push him both in practice and in the meeting rooms, and working with those receivers.”

Edwards and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake exchanged praise of each other’s quarterback this week.

“They are ranked for a reason,” Sitake said of ASU, according to the Deseret News. “We are looking forward to them being in our home. They have a really dynamic quarterback that causes a lot of problems. Jayden Daniels is a really, really good player. He has a lot of poise.”

Edwards said of Cougars signal caller Jaren Hall, per 247 Sports: “Offensively, the quarterback, he’s a wow guy. He can make plays with his legs and has a good arm. Throws really well off schedule.”

Hall tossed a trio of touchdowns in BYU’s 26-17 home victory over the then-No. 21 Utah Utes last week, which pushed the team to 2-0 on the year. He connected on 18 of 30 passes for 149 yards, adding 92 yards with his feet.

A week earlier, Hall went 18-of-28 for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 24-16 road victory against another Pac-12 foe, the Arizona Wildcats.

“Even though we are 2-0, we haven’t played our best football yet,” BYU running back Lopini Katoa said, per the Deseret News. “So that is really our goal, just competing against ourselves to get better and improve.”