How to Watch Auburn A-Day Spring Game Online 2021

Auburn Tigers will hold their A-Day spring football game in front of a limited capacity Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Auburn A-Day game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Auburn A-Day Game 2021 Preview

The Gus Malzahn era is over, and all eyes will be on first-year coach Bryan Harsin as the Tigers look to get away from being mired in mediocrity in 2021. A new head coach also generally results in new coordinators on both sides of the ball, and that will be the case for Auburn here. Former South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo will be taking over as the team’s new offensive coordinator, and ex-Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason will be the new DC.

Junior quarterback Bo Nix will also be another closely scrutinized individual for the Tigers this preseason. Nix completed 59.9 percent of his passes in 2020 for 2,415 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The concerning part was that he didn’t seem to show any improvement at all from his freshman year in 2019, when he completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. While the job is likely Nix’s to lose, with four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis joining Auburn this offseason, things could get very interesting for the Tigers at the quarterback position in 2021.

For what it’s worth, Nix seems up for the new challenges coming his way. “Change is difficult,” Nix told the Dothan Eagle. “Change is hard to go through, but sometimes, if you take advantage of it on the other side of change it can present an opportunity. I think that’s what we have right now. We have a great opportunity with our new staff. We’re all excited.”

For his part, Harsin gave us an idea about what he and his new squad are looking to accomplish. “What do we want to go out there and show? How much do we want to do offensively and defensively, how much do we want to show? That is one thing you have to always consider in spring, but overall our guys can play,” Harsin said.

“Our fan base, playing at Jordan-Hare, it is an opportunity not for our guys to get out on the field, but to execute what we need to do, but it will be a little bit of both. There will be some live, there will be some really thud and tempo for guys. We will really mix that up and then as we get through this week a lot of that,” the new Tigers coach added.

Auburn finished 6-5 in 2020, losing to Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl, 35-19.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.