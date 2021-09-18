How to Watch Auburn vs Penn State Online Without Cable

The annual “whiteout” game returns to Happy Valley this Saturday night under the lights, as Penn State takes on Auburn in a battle of top 25 teams.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Penn State online:

Auburn vs Penn State Preview

The No. 10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) host the No. 25-ranked Auburn Tigers (2-0) in a highly anticipated early-season non-conference matchup that will be played in front of a full capacity, “whiteout” crowd inside Beaver Stadium.

All eyes will be on Happy Valley this weekend for this marquee top-25 matchup, that could propel the winner to a run at a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Penn State comes into Saturday’s matchup off of wins against then-ranked No. 12 Wisconsin and defending MAC champion Ball State.

Leading the charge out of the gate for Penn State has been their defense, which has four interceptions and allowed only 2.9 yards per carry in the first two contests. The Nittany Lions defense held strong in the season/Big Ten opener against Wisconsin, forcing three turnovers, including two in the final minutes to clinch the 16-10 victory on the road.

Penn State welcomed back their fans last week for the home opener and gave the 105,323 in attendance a lot to cheer for with a 44-13 win over Ball State.

Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford led the offensive barrage last week, throwing for 230 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for 66 yards and a score.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught a 25-yard pass for a TD against Ball State, which was the senior’s fourth consecutive game with a score dating back to last season.

The Nittany Lions defense will be tasked with slowing down a potent Auburn offense, which has put up 60+ points in each of its first two games.

The Tigers have beat up on two inferior opponents, in Akron and the FCS’s Alabama State, to the tune of a combined score of 122-10.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is off to a fast start in 2021, completing 74.3% of his passes, and passing for five touchdowns. Through two games, Nix is almost halfway to the total of 12 TD passes that he threw in 2020.

The Tigers’ two-headed rushing attack has been superb, with Jarquez Hunter rushing for 257 yards and two TDs and Tank Bigsby rushing for 241 yards and two scores.

The Auburn defense has gotten after the quarterback in their first two games, recording nine sacks and allowing a total of ten points.

Saturday’s contest will be the first stern test for Auburn’s new coaching staff, which is led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers will be taking on a Big Ten opponent on the road for the first time since 1931 and will be only the third time that a ranked SEC team has played a Big Ten foe on the road.