These Austin Breweries & Restaurants Are Offering Free Water to People in Need

Many people in Austin, Texas, still don’t have running water following the winter storm. The city has said it could still be at least another day before water is restored in many locations, and the entire city is still under a boil water notice. Residents have begun crowdsourcing lists to help others find free, clean water near them.

Austin Water Says the Boil Notice Will Remain in Place for the Time Being

In a tweet, Austin Water noted that it is working to continue repairs and restore water in the reservoir tanks. Water will slowly return to homes without running water, but it will take some time. In the meantime, the boil water notice remains in effect for the city.

However, the boil water notice will remain in place until we can do sufficient sampling to establish that the water is safe to drink. Your conservation is key to maximize the amount of water going into the reservoirs. — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 20, 2021

Austin Water also noted on Saturday morning: “To better-understand what happened to cause city-wide outages and the boil water notice, here is an explanation of our infrastructure. Our system consists of a series of pressure zones that are supplied from storage tanks called reservoirs. When we lost storage in all reservoirs across the city, it triggered a city-wide boil water notice. We need a minimum of 100 million gallons in storage to help build pressure system-wide. Currently, we are a little more than halfway there and climbing!”

When we lost storage in all reservoirs across the city, it triggered a city-wide boil water notice. We need a minimum of 100 million gallons in storage to help build pressure system-wide. Currently, we are a little more than halfway there and climbing! pic.twitter.com/EtaoCH4nKX — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 20, 2021

Where to Find Free, Potable Water

If you are looking for water because you don’t have running water in your home, here are some resources that Austin residents have compiled.

Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches is offering clean potable water from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday as long as you bring your own container and wear a mask. They have been doing this multiple days in a row.

Black Star Co-op also is offering food and clean water. Check their Instagram for updates.

Lazarus Brewing Company wrote on Saturday: “We will be open today until 11pm with a limited kitchen menu that will operate until 10pm. We’ve got plenty of water for those in need. Please bring your own container. Limit 5 gallons per household. We will be filling water all day. We love you all!”

Infamous Brewing Company is also offering water today. They wrote on Facebook: “To say ‘It has been quite a week’ would be an understatement. And we ain’t done yet. We’re open again today, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at 12pm for Clean Drinking Water, Beer Drinking in the Lakeway Plumbing Company Beer Garden and Beer to go. Please bring your own water containers. LIVE MUSIC this afternoon with CrowTown 4-7 or whenever it gets too cold. We’ll have the fire pit and heaters going for ya!!”

The Brewtorium offers water every day too, but is out already on Saturday. You can follow their Instagram here for updates.

Meanwhile Brewing is offering food and water distribution (in conjunction with the Austin Area Urban League) from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday at 3901 Promontory Point Drive. Also participating at their locations are Cajjun Eats (food only at 15630 Vision Drive in Pflugerville), Area Urban League (food only at 8011 Cameron Road) and Givens Park (food only at 3811 E 12th St.)

St. Elmo Brewing Company is back from 12-10 p.m. today with potable water, but you must bring your own container (5-gallon limit.)

Friends and Allies Brewing is open for water collection (potable water) from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church is offering free clean water from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, after doing the same on Saturday. You must bring your own container.

Natural Grocers is providing free water from its reverse osmosis filtration machines through February 23. Limit of two gallons per person, and you must bring your own receptacle to the register. Find the closest location here.

Whitestone Brewery is open until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday providing drinking water to people who need it. Just bring your own container and they’ll fill it up for you.

Central District Brewing is also offering water while supplies last.

Adelbert’s Brewery is also offering water until 10 p.m.

Compadre Brewing is offering free water fill-ups from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, even though the taproom itself won’t be open. They will also be offering to-go sales.

Hopsquad Brewing Company also has potable water for distribution until they run out, and they have a 5-gallon limit. To-go beer is also available, and visitors need to wear masks.

Hey folks! We have more potable water ready for distribution today starting at noon until we run out. Please mind our 5-gallon limit per person. To-go beer also will be available, as well as pints in the taproom. Don’t forget to mask up! — Hopsquad Brewing Co. (@HopsquadBrewing) February 20, 2021

Austin Culture Map also listed the following locations, but you should call first to confirm:

Cedar Park City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (limit 20 gallons per family)

The AGBG until 11 p.m.

Vista Brewing until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Austin Easter has a list of restaurants offering free meals to people in need here.

Prep to Your Door is taking donations to deliver meals to people in the Austin and Houston regions who are in need.

