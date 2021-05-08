Barcelona vs Atletico Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in a crucial La Liga matchup at Camp Nou on Saturday that will have major implications at the top of the table.

In the United States, the match (10:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Two La Liga rivals are set to square off for a crucial weekend matchup as Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid on Saturday. It’s nearly a must-win for Barcelona if they want to take over the top spot.

“I don’t know if the result of this match will be decisive, but it will be important,” Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said. “We are fighting with two other teams for the league title. We could not imagine being where we are now a few months ago. To be champion, we need to win every game. … I am convinced if we win every game then we will be champions.”

Barcelona is 12-1-2 in its last 15, pulling themselves back into contention.

“It’s true during a season you have your ups and downs,” Koeman said. “I think we managed to recover a lot of points in the league to be where we are now. It’s not something we were expecting 4-5 months ago. So tomorrow’s match is one of the last four and I understand this matchday and the one between Real Madrid and Sevilla can be important so we need to be mentally strong ahead of this game and play well and with a lot of aggression, especially without the ball. We are convinced we are going to play a good match.”

The game also marks the return of Luis Suárez to his former club. He has 19 goals and two assists for his new club.

“It will be strange for him and for our players,” Koeman said, “but it’s not something to linger on and everyone will give everything.” All the more so now. If the emotion was to be expected – Messi responded to Suárez’s departure by writing, “How hard it’s going to be to not share every day with you; it’s going to be strange to see you in a different shirt, even more to play against you” – the edge was not, the importance of the occasion. No one imagined it quite like this but over the past month it has started to feel like the entire season has been building to this: an all or nothing, the weekend that decides their destiny.”

Atletico suffered a pair of La Liga losses in April to Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla, opening the door for Barcelona.

“They (Barca) are a side who have won a lot of points on the spin, they play good football and have done a great job in recovering from a slow first half of the season,” Atletico manager Diego Simeone aid. “We’ll look to take the game in the direction we want it to go in and play our own game.”

Barcelona is -125 to take home the victory, while Atletico Madrid is +345 to come out victorious. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.