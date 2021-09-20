How to Watch Barcelona vs Granada in US

Barcelona and Granada will lock horn at the Camp Nou in Barcelona in a Round 5 matchup where the home team looks to recover from a beating that they suffered in Champions League. Meanwhile, the Andalusians are looking for their first win of the season and get away from the relegation zone.

Barcelona vs Granada Preview

Barcelona are still reeling after being mauled by Bayern Munich in their Champions League debut. Their focus now changes to see if they can compete with the favorites to win the league title. With a match in hand, the Catalans could find themselves top of the table if they get this win and get the victory against Sevilla.

Many have already started to categorize this Barça side as the “worst of the last 15 years”, although that can be taken to the last 20 years during the stretch where the Catalans went trophyless for six years.

Despite all the doom and gloom that is roaming around in Barcelona circles, Ronald Koeman continues to look to find ways to move this team forward. On Saturday, Koeman confirmed that he would have seven players injured and unavailable for the match. The team has players like Ousmane Dembélé, Moussa Wague, Sergio Agüero, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba out due to injury. Meanwhile Ansu Fati is still a week away from returning to action.

If there is a bit of good news, it is that Samuel Umtiti was able to start working with the rest of the team, although he will most likely not even be used.

Granada are going through a poor run of form as they have only two draws and two goals to show for their overall performance this season. They came very close to earning a point against Real Betis and there are some that think that they are going to be able to get results sooner rather than later.

Granada coach Roberto Moreno believes that his team could beat Barcelona at Camp Nou.

“I see the group is fine, I trust in the work that we are doing, in the implication and belief from the players. The results will come, we hope that they come soon, but we have to continue with the work, empower virtues and correct mistakes,” said Moreno in his press conference.

“I am not asking anyone for patience. We are all professionals, we know that the results mark the team’s situation and the criticisms. In what we have to focus on is in the objective analysis of what occurred in order to find solutions. Without Messi the prospects look better,” he added.

Granada want to be able to beat Barcelona since September 2019 when they won 2-0 at Estadio Los Cármenes. Luis Milla will be the only player unavailable for this match due to an injury that was not fully disclosed by the team.

If this result does come true, it could be the end of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and the talk of maybe bringing a new coach will start to reach a fever pitch.

Barcelona probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronaldo Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong.

Granada probable XI: Luis Maximiano; Arias, Germán Sánchez, Domingos Duarte, Luis Abram, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Ángel Montoro; Luis Suárez, Darwin Machís

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 52 Barcelona Wins: 41 (139 goals) Granada Wins: 7 (49 goals) Draws: 4