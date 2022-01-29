Barty vs Collins Australian Open 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will have the nation down under in her corner when the Australian native takes on American Danielle Collins in the women’s Australian Open final on Friday night/early Saturday morning.

In the United States, the match (3:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and will also stream on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Barty vs Collins and every other Australian Open match online:

Barty vs Collins Preview

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will take to the court on Saturday with the backing of not only the home crowd but also the entire country down under, as she takes on 28-year-old American Danielle Collins in the women’s Australian Open final.

The 25-year-old Barty is the first Australian woman to play in the singles final on their home turf since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, and she’ll be looking to be the first Australian to take home the title since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

“It’s unreal. Honestly, it’s just incredible,” Barty said in an interview following her straight-set win in the semifinal round over Madison Keys. “I love coming out here and playing in Australia.

“As an Aussie, we’re exceptionally spoiled we get to play in our own backyard. Now we have a chance to play for a title. It’s unreal.”

It’s been a dominant run through this year’s tournament for Barty, who has yet to lose a set and only dropped a single service game through the first six matches.

Barty made quick work of the unseeded Keys in the semifinal, 6-1, 6-3, in 62 minutes. The match was one-sided, with Barty owning a 20-8 advantage in winners and converting on four of six break-point opportunities.

The Australian will be hoping to capture her first hard-court Grand Slam title on Saturday; she won on clay at the French Open in 2019 and on grass at Wimbledon last summer.

Standing in the way of Barty and the hopes of her native Australians is the 27th-seeded Danielle Collins, who will be playing in her first-ever Grand Slam final.

Collins defeated 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1, in a match that lasted only 78 minutes. The American went up by a double-break, 4-0, in the first set and cruised to the finish line, breaking Swiatek six times and tallying 27 winners to her opponent’s 12.

It’s been a remarkable comeback story for Collins, a 2019 Australian Open semifinalist and two-time NCAA champion, who collapsed on the court during this tournament last year from the pain she was experiencing as a result of endometriosis. She would eventually undergo surgery in April of 2021 to remove a “cyst the size of a tennis ball” from her ovary.

Collins returned to action at last year’s French Open in June where she reached the third round and then went on to win the first two WTA titles of her career, at Palermo and the Silicon Valley Classic.

“It feels incredible,” Collins said in an interview after her quarterfinal round win earlier this week. “I think especially after some of the health challenges I’ve had, and to be able to get back to this level and be able to compete the way I have been, and being able to be as physical as I have been, has been so rewarding.”

Months removed from experiencing extreme pain, Collins now pain-free has an opportunity of a lifetime to win her first Grand Slam against the No. 1 player in the world.

“To play against the number one player in the world in her home country, it’s going to be spectacular,” said Collins. “I couldn’t be happier. It’s been such a journey, so many years of hard work.”