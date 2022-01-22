Where to Watch Baylor vs Oklahoma Basketball 2022

The No. 5 ranked Baylor Bears (16-2) will head to Lloyd Noble Center to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (12-6) on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV

Baylor vs Oklahoma Preview

The Sooners have lost three straight games, two of which were against ranked teams, including their most recent loss against No. 7 Kansas. Oklahoma played the Jayhawks tough, going into the half down by just two, but shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc throughout the game didn’t help matters. Jordan Goldwire led the Sooners in scoring, netting 15 points, while Umoja Gibson chipped in 11 and Jalen Hill added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.

“You have to tip your hat to them for the shots they hit,” OU head coach Porter Moser said of the Jayhawks, per The Kansas City Star. “I loved our effort. I really did. I loved our belief. The guys never stopped believing they were going to win until the final buzzer. That’s a great sign of the culture. It’s why I love where we are going. We have to keep pushing.”

On the other side, the Bears just ended a two-game losing streak, beating West Virginia 77-68 on Jan. 18. Baylor guard LJ Cryer led all scorers with 25 points, while forward Matthew Mayer added 20 and guard Adam Flagler chipped in 14 in the victory.

“This league is one of those leagues you don’t want to be on a losing streak, because nobody feels sorry for you,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the win, via CBS Sports. “You can pick any sport. You lose, you make errors, you lose a little confidence. And you want to get back to winning as quick as you can. You miss 3- or 4-foot putts, you better make the next one. Otherwise, them others get tough. And I’m not even a golfer.”

The Bears shot 46.7% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown in the win, and Drew was pleased with the team’s overall performance.

“I think, as a staff, we couldn’t be more proud of our team’s effort and, win or lose, I thought we really prepared well, we competed hard and we’re proud of a lot of the things we did today,” Drew added.

These two teams last met on Jan. 4, when Baylor won by 10, beating Oklahoma 84-74. The Bears have won seven straight against the Sooners, the longest winning streak in series’ history. Oklahoma is scoring 71.9 points a game on offense, while Baylor is putting up 79.7 points per contest.