Baylor vs Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Big 12 champion Baylor Bears (11-2) face-off with the Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday night.

The game (8:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Ole Miss online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sugar Bowl 2022 Preview

New Year’s Day wraps up with a primetime matchup between the No. 6-ranked Baylor Bears (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) and the No. 8-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The Bears roll into the New Year’s Six Bowl, fresh off winning their third league title in nine seasons. Very few outside of Waco, Texas saw this season coming, as Baylor was picked to finish eighth in the conference after finishing the 2020 season with a 2-7 record.

The key component of the Bears’ rapid turnaround has been their stout defense, which propelled them to top-20 marks in the nation in scoring defense (14th) and rushing defense (16th). They are one of just three teams this season to not allow any of their opponents to score over 30 points, alongside Cincinnati and Clemson.

Leading the way for the Baylor defense is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American honoree, safety Jalen Pitre, who has 17.5 tackles for a loss on the season. As a team, the aggressive Bears defense recorded 94 tackles for a loss in 13 games.

Junior Gerry Bohanon is expected to be back at quarterback for Baylor on Saturday, after missing the Big 12 title game with a hamstring injury. Bohanon has completed 64.3 percent of his passes this season while tossing 17 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s also a threat using his legs as well, rushing for 303 yards and nine scores in 11 games.

Baylor brings to the table one of the top rushing attacks in the nation, led by the Big 12’s second-leading rusher Abram Smith and his backfield mate Trestan Ebner. The Bears are 16th in yards per rush (5.26) and 17th in rushing yards per game (214.7).

Fittingly, it was Baylor’s defense that clinched the Big 12 title game, when they stopped Oklahoma State on four plays from inside the 2-yard line in the game’s final minutes. Safety Jairon McVea had the game-winning tackle, stopping Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson just inches away from scoring what would have been the go-ahead TD.

Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen stepped in at QB for the Bears in the Big 12 championship game and served admirably, completing 82 percent of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.

Ole Miss comes into Saturday night’s game off a regular season in which they won ten games for the first time in program history.

With head coach Lane Kiffin calling the shots from the sidelines, the Rebels led the SEC for the second straight season in total offense with 506.7 yards per game, which was fourth-best in the country.

Junior QB Matt Corral orchestrates Kiffin’s prolific offense and had a superb campaign, throwing for 20 TDs and only 4 INTs, while also rushing for 11 scores.

Ole Miss has a plethora of rushers, with Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, and Henry Parrish Jr. all accumulating more than 100 carries this season and all averaging more than five yards per carry. Conners led the way with 13 rushing TDs.

The Rebels’ defense made significant strides from last season, allowing 13.3 fewer points per game than in 2020, which was one of the top five most improved performances in FBS.