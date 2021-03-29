How to Watch Baylor vs Arkansas Basketball Online Free

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears will take on the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday.

The game starts at 9:57 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Baylor vs Arkansas online for free. Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of these options instead:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Baylor vs Arkansas live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Baylor vs Arkansas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Baylor vs Arkansas live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Baylor vs Arkansas live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Baylor vs Arkansas Preview

Both teams are fresh from eking out wins when it looked like hope was gone. The Bears just handed Villanova a 62-51 loss, but not before surviving their worst shooting performance of the tournament. Baylor was the best three-point shooting team in the nation during the regular season, but it struggled mightily Saturday against Nova.

The Bears were down 30-23 at the half, going a dreadful 3-19 from beyond the arc. Baylor didn’t look in sync on offense or defense in the first half, and head coach Scott Drew said after the win that once his team settled down, it finally found a way.

“First half, we weren’t getting many stops,” Drew told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Second half, we were getting stops, so then we’re in transition and getting into our offense quicker with advantages.”

Adam Flagler led the way for the Bears with 16 points, and guard Davion Mitchell added 14 points in a game that saw defense win the day for Baylor. “We knew for us to win, we had to get them out of their comfort zone,” Mitchell said. “I had to put pressure on the ball more. Those guys are really good one-on-one. They make the right play most of the time. If I can disrupt the offense, make them swing it to the other side and waste time, it’ll help us out.”

On the other side, Arkansas just survived a 72-70 near-upset by Oral Roberts. The Razorbacks managed to hold off the nation’s top scorer in Max Abmas, who missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won the game. Like Baylor, Arkansas buckled down on ‘D’ in the second half, and the team managed to come out on top when it needed a win most.

“Really proud of our team, especially in the second half, with their effort. We’ve been down now in three games and found a way to come back. Regrouped again at halftime, changed up our defense a little bit more, where we wanted to trap and lead certain players,” Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman said after the win, per 247 Sports.

Freshman Davonte Davis broke a 70-70 tie in the waning seconds, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Guard Jalen Tate led the Hogs in scoring with 22 points, while Moses Moody added 14. The Razorbacks were down 35-28 at halftime, but Musselman credits their turnaround on mid-game adjustments.

“Certainly, we’d all like to get out to a lead, but at the end of the day, there’s going to be runs,” Musselman said. “Right now we’ve been a really, really good second-half team all year, and you’ve got to be able to make adjustments at halftime. We basically resorted to our plan D coverage. I’m just glad we had a full week to go through multiple coverages. Now, that won’t be the case heading into the next game on Monday.”

