How to Watch Baylor vs. Houston Basketball Online Free

The Baylor Bears (26-2) and the Houston Cougars (28-3) make their long-awaited return to the Final Four stage on Saturday when the two meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with a spot in the National Championship game up for grabs.

Baylor vs Houston Preview

The two teams that will take the floor first in Indianapolis on Saturday night to kick-off the Final Four have a lot in common besides just their Texas ties.

No. 1-seeded Baylor and No. 3-seeded Houston will be playing in their first Final Four in the modern NCAA Tournament era. Both teams haven’t played in the tournament’s final weekend since it was expanded in 1985. The Bears will be playing in their first Final Four in 71 years, while the Cougars will be returning to the big stage for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama days of Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler propelled them to three consecutive Final Fours from 1982-1984.

Baylor reached the national semifinal after defeating Arkansas 81-72 in the South Regional Final.

One of the keys to making a deep run in March is strong, veteran guard play, and Baylor checks that box, bringing to the floor a potent three-pronged attack in junior Jared Butler (16.5 points per game), senior MaCio Teague (15.9 ppg) and junior Davion Mitchell (14.0 ppg). The trio leads the way for the Bears, who are ranked first in the country in three-point shooting field goal percentage (41%)

In addition to being able to light it up from long distance, Baylor also gets after it on the defensive end, ranking third in the nation in KenPom’s offensive efficiency metric.

Baylor’s defense is led by Butler, who swept the three National Defensive Player of the Year awards this season, as well as being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bears, who were ranked at the top of the polls with Gonzaga all year, captured their first conference title in 71 seasons, winning the Big 12 regular-season championship. Baylor comes into the Final Four, a battle-tested group, having gone 9-2 this season against AP Top 25 teams, which included a 5-0 record against AP Top 10 teams.

If there’s a team that could potentially slow down the long-range attack of Baylor’s, it’s Houston, who leads the country in field goal percentage defense and holds their opponents to 57 points per game. The Cougars are ranked first in three-point field-goal defense and second in scoring defense. They’ve been stellar on the defensive end in the NCAA Tournament, not allowing a team to put up more than 61 points in their first four games.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes leads Houston’s offensive attack, averaging 18 points and 6 assists per game. Grimes is shooting 43.6% from three-point range during the tournament (17-of-39).

The Cougars’ X-factor all season-long has been on the boards, as they get after it as aggressively as any team in the nation, outrebounding their opponents 40.9-31.5 per game.

The winner of the Baylor-Houston game will get to play for their first-ever national title Monday night against the winner of No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA.

