Baylor vs Kansas Football Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The Baylor Bears (2-0) will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) in a Big-12 showdown at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 18.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Baylor vs Kansas live on ESPN+:

Baylor vs Kansas Preview

The Jayhawks are coming off a 49-22 loss to No. 16 Coastal Carolina last weekend. Kansas racked up 412 total yards on offense, but a series of miscues, including a blocked punt that led to a touchdown, kept the team from overcoming what ultimately turned into a 27 point deficit.

Dual-threat quarterback Jason Bean completed 12 of 23 passes for 189 yards through the air, but he saved his best stuff for the ground game. Bean rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries, which led the team, and he also ran in two scores, providing the bulk of the offense for Kansas. Kwamie Lassiter II led all Kansas wide receivers with seven catches for 85 yards.

The Jayhawks have scored 19.5 points a game on offense, while allowing 31.5 points on defense through two games so far this season. They have also given up 184.5 yards per contest on the ground, and that doesn’t bode well for them heading into this matchup against Baylor.

The Bears boast the fifth-best running attack in the FBS, netting 328.5 yards a game while scoring 7 rushing TDs.

Baylor is coming off a dominant 66-7 win over Texas Southern last weekend. Bears QB Gerry Bohanon went 17-23 for 247 yards and three touchdowns while also running for two more. Running backs Abram Smith, Trestan Ebner and Taye McWilliams each ran for over 100 yards and wideout Tyquan Thornton had 103 yards and two touchdowns in what was an outpouring of offense for Baylor.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears have given up 13.5 points a game so far this season. They have been particularly stingy in the secondary, allowing an average of just 138 yards a game through the air so far.

On paper, Baylor is the better team, but the Bears aren’t about to overlook the Jayhawks.

“One thing with Kansas is, you see their improvement,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said, via The Sacramento Bee. “You see their level of effort and you see their level of buy-in. There is a strong correlation with those things and the coaching staff they have, and so to see it this early in their tenure is a great statement for them.”

Something to watch heading into this game: Bean took a hard hit in the loss Coastal Carolina last week, and while Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold noted his young QB was “feeling all right” earlier this week, Bean’s mobility will be something to monitor.

“I think he’s bouncing back. I don’t feel any reason why he won’t be able to go this week,” Leipold said about his QB. We’ll see when game time hits.