How to Watch BC vs St. Cloud State Hockey Online 2021

The first-seeded Boston College Eagles will meet the second-seeded St. Cloud State Huskies in the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament’s East Regional final on Sunday at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Boston College vs St. Cloud State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

Boston College vs St. Cloud State Preview

The Huskies blasted the Boston University Terriers 6-2 on Saturday to gain passage to the regional final. They’re seeking their second trip to the Frozen Four; in 2013, SCSU fell to eventual runners-up the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the national semifinals.

Following a scoreless first period, BU took the lead in the opening seconds of the second frame, but the Huskies responded to take a 3-2 edge into the third period.

“I was proud of our team,” SCSU head coach Brett Larson said besting the Terriers, according to USCHO. “We had some adversity getting scored on eight seconds into the second period. But we were able to rally.”

He added: “We’re hitting the reset button. We’ll have to play the right way to have any chance (against BC). The work will start about five minutes after we get out of here.”

Sophomore forward Jami Krannila doubled the Huskies’ advantage about four minutes into the last frame, when was awarded a penalty shot after being dragged down on a shorthanded breakaway.

“I didn’t even think I’m going get a penalty shot,” Krannila said, according to the Times Union. “Coach asked me if I wanted to shoot it, or should we take a power play. I said I want to shoot it. He was close to calling it off, but he didn’t.”

Krannila added an assist with five minutes to play on freshman forward Veeti Miettinen’s tally to make it 6-2.

The Huskies hadn’t advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s first round since 2015, suffering three losses in the regional semis in that span.

“The third time’s the charm I guess,” Krannila said, per USCHO. “We stuck to our game plan. In years past we got away from that.”

The Eagles haven’t played since the UMass Lowell River Hawks bounced them from the Hockey East Tournament semifinals 6-5 in double overtime back on March 17.

BC’s regional semifinals opponents, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, bowed out of the tournament on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sophomore forward Matthew Boldy leads the Eagles attack with 30 points through 21 contests. His 1.4286 points per game rank fifth in the nation.

The Eagles are looking for their 26th Frozen Four appearance and their sixth national title.

“As a coach, you need to have amnesia. Watching the film (against Lowell) we played better than I thought we played,” BC coach Jerry York said, per USCHO. “It was a well-played game. I don’t think people understand how strong Lowell is. Certainly, we would have liked to have won it, but there’s one real shiny trophy and that’s the one right in front of us.”

