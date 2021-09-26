Where to Watch Bears vs Browns Game Live Online

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will head to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) Sunday, September 26 in what will be the first career start of quarterback Justin Fields.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Browns online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bears vs Browns live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bears vs Browns Preview

Let the Justin Fields era officially begin. Fields has completed 8 of 15 passes for 70 yards and an interception, and he also has 31 yards and a score on the ground in limited action and now, he’ll get his first NFL start, which he says he’s ready for.

“I think I’m ready,” Fields said this week. “I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time. My mindset doesn’t change, I’m still going to have to play my football and just prepare the best I can. Like I said before, get a lot of practice reps and study, study, study, and get more comfortable and confident with the plays and stuff like that.”

The Bears are coming off their first win of the season, a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are also fresh from their first win of the season, a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. Now, it’ll be two old-time franchises with powerhouse defenses going up against talented young QBs. The Bears in particular will be challenged by the return of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., in addition to running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

When asked what stood out to him about Chubb and Hunt, Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai was quick to reply:

“Everything,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said, via The Chicago Tribune. “They are physical and they run angrily and mean. They run with their shoulders over their toes. They’re not afraid to hit the ball downhill and they are not afraid to make anybody miss — from a defensive lineman to a defensive back, they can make anybody miss in the hole. It’s going to take a lot of people at one time to get them down.”

The Bears’ defense had four consecutive turnovers in the win over Cincinnati last week, but that kind of thing doesn’t happen in back-to-back games. That said, one thing to watch will be Baker Mayfield’s shoulder.

Mayfield went into the medical tent after injuring his shoulder tacking Texans safety Justin Reid, who had intercepted him. The Browns QB said his shoulder had popped out of its socket before popping back in, and he has been getting treatment for it all week heading into this game.

“Still attached,” Mayfield said, in reference to his shoulder, on Wednesday. “Just doing a good job of getting treatment and doing all that, taking care of my body and the things that I need to … just doing all the things that I have been doing to just get ready for Sunday.”