How to Watch Belmont vs Lipscomb Basketball 2021

The Nashville rivalry of the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) and Belmont Bruins (5-3) continues on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Lipscomb vs Belmont Basketball 2021 Preview

Neighboring schools Lipscomb and Belmont will keep its non-conference rivalry intact despite Belmont making another conference move after the season.

Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff said “we’ll always play” according to Joe Sullivan of the Tennessean.

The rivalry already survived conference moves nine years ago when the Belmont Bruins left the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2012. Belmont, now in the Ohio Valley Confer ence, will join the Missouri Valley Conference next.

“The rivalry is obviously unique due to the proximity of the schools and the lengthy history involved,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said per Sullivan. “What makes it great to me is the similarities between the two schools and more specifically the two programs. I can vouch that both are great places.”

Belmont comes into the game winners with a 2-2 mark in its past four games. The Bruins look to bounce back from a 63-61 loss to Dayton on Nov. 28.

Lipscomb also beat Dayton last month, 78-59, on Nov. 17 before falling to Tennessee Tech 88-77 on Nov. 23. The Bisons then beat NAIA Kentucky Christian 86-67 on Nov. 28.

Jacob Ognacevic leads Lipscomb in scoring with 17.7 points per game. He also averages five rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Ognacevic notably shoots 60% from three-point range. The Bisons are dangerous from beyond the arc with a 44.6% mark for first in the nation.

Top Bisons three-point shooters include Tommy Murr, who shoots 53.8% and averages 9.4 points per game. K.J. Johnson makes 50% of his threes and averages 8.9 points per contest. Greg Jones has a 42.9% mark with his 11.9 points per game average.

Belmont will need to solve the three-point game. The Bruins allow 34% shooting from beyond the arc, which ranks 219th nationally. Overall, the Bruins give up 72.8 points per game.

Nick Muszynski leads Belmont in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He also averages 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 blocks per night.

Ben Sheppard averages 16.3 points per game. He also posts 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

The rivalry has been all Belmont of late with 17-2 mark in the past 19 meetings, Acuff told Sullivan. The Bisons own a 75-72 series edge overall per Sullivan.

“However, it’s amazing, if you go back and look how close all the games have been. They’ve been very few blowouts,” Acuff told Sullivan.