Bengals vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow on Sunday with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs online:

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs are looking to advance to a third straight Super Bowl on Sunday but Joe Burrow and the streaking Bengals are standing in the way.

Kansas City survived a shootout last week, besting the Bills in an all-time classic in overtime. Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in OT to Travis Kelce.

“To be in this moment in this game against that team, to make a play to walk off a game at Arrowhead, I’ll remember this game for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said.

“It was definitely special to win a game like this at Arrowhead. Obviously, the Super Bowl was probably number one for me, but this one is right up there. To be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to get points, score touchdowns, get in field goal range, I’ll remember it forever.”

The Bengals survived their own thriller against the Titans, advancing on a clutch buzzer-beating field goal from Evan McPherson.

“This is what I do for a living, so it’s my job to stay cool calm, collected and I’m just so happy my team put me in a position to succeed and to win the game,” said McPherson.

While McPherson has become a sensation due to his swagger, the focus will be on quarterback play for the big game. Joe Burrow has emerged as a top-tier quarterback, with his rookie No. 1 wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase emerging as one of the league’s most explosive weapons.

“We never take it for granted, but there are a lot of impressive things (Burrow) does that aren’t as impressive to us anymore because we’ve gotten used to it,” Taylor said. “His standard is greatness. We need to step back and appreciate what we’ve got there at the quarterback position.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid agreed with that sentiment on Burrow.

“These young quarterbacks are great for this league and he’s one of them,” Reid said. “He’s a heckuva football player. He does a nice job. He’s a coach’s kid that knows the game and kind of gets it.”

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 54.5 points.