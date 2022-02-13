Rams vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Rams (15-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) meet in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bengals online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rams vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch the Super Bowl live on Peacock TV, but you’ll need to sign up for the “Premium” Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Rams vs Bengals Preview

The Los Angeles Rams built its roster for a run to Super Bowl LVI while the upstart Cincinnati Bengals crashed the party.

After a Super Bowl appearance in the 2018 season and coming up short the following two seasons, the Rams went out got quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams also bolstered its defense with the additions of Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller. That added to an elite defense led by Aaron Donald.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Stafford via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Those things don’t come around often. What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him.”

Cincinnati, mired in mediocrity for decades, drafted quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020. He went down with an ACL tear, and the Bengals struggled again. The team added a familiar target for Burrow in Ja’Marr Chase through the draft, but few beyond the Bengals organization envisioned Super Bowl. The Bengals hadn’t won a postseason game since 1988 before this season.

“We have tremendous character in this building from top to bottom,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said according to Fox 19 Now. “So again, looking back on it, I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t change anything about the process.”

Los Angeles could become the second team to win a Super Bowl on its home field but will have to stop a red-out Bengals. The Rams have a high-powered offense, and the Bengals have a strong tandem in Burrow and Chase.

The Rams pass rush arguably out-matches the Bengals offensive line, which ranked No. 20 on Pro Football Focus’ list. The Bengals defense will have its hands full with the Rams offense, but the Bengals have been opportune on defense with interceptions in the postseason.

This matchup could come down to special teams, and both kickers had made game-winning fields. Matt Gay eliminated his old team in the Divisional Round when the Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on Jan. 23. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been clutch with game winners against the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.