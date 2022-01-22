Bengals vs Titans Live Stream: A Complete Guide on How to Watch

The top-seeded Tennesee Titans play host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s a rundown on some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Titans:

Bengals vs Titans Preview

The Titans earned a bye by being the top seed in the AFC and get to work against a streaking Bengals team. Cincinnati held on in their Wild Card matchup against the Raiders, advancing with a 26-19 victory.

Former top pick Joe Burrow was stellar in his playoff debut, completing 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target was standout rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who totaled 116 yards on nine grabs.

“You want to be balanced, but Joe can win us games,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “When we get a chance to do that, we’re going to probably let him do that. That’s how it works with great quarterbacks, and he’s one of those guys. We can get him an opportunity to win us a game.”

Burrow has thrown 34 or more times in five of the last six weeks, but it’s not because the team doesn’t have a capable run-game. Cincy running back Joe Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Joe Burrow has gotten hot in these last few weeks,” Mixon said. “He’s rolling right now, so we’re rolling with that hot hand.”

The Titans finished 12-5, winning four of their final five games, the only loss coming against the Steelers after building a 13-3 lead at halftime. The cards fell the right way that Tennesee was able to lock up the top seed.

What was most impressive was that the Tians did it without their star running back Derrick Henry, who was on pace to be the league’s leading rusher for a third consecutive season before a foot injury. He’s set to return on Saturday.

“I love football. It’s all I’ve known since I was 5 years old,” said Henry, who was officially activated this week. “You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you’re away from it, away from your teammates. Just having that comradery, going to work every day and running out to play on Sunday each and every week. Definitely missed that. Just happy to be back. (I’m) appreciative of everybody that helped me get to be able to come back and contribute during the playoffs.”

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47.5 points.