‘Beyond Oak Island’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The treasurer hunters of Oak Island are back in “Beyond Oak Island” Season 2, which premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Beyond Oak Island” Season 2 episodes online:

This spinoff from “The Curse of Oak Island” takes viewers past the boundaries of the titular Oak Island. Treasure-hunting brothers Rick and Martin Lagina take off to scour other treasure-hunting sites.

The History Channel press release reads:

From pirates such as Captain Kidd and outlaws like Jesse James to Aztec gold, priceless historical artifacts from American history and, of course, sunken treasure ships, Beyond Oak Island will dig deep into the many solved and unsolved treasure quests across the globe. It will reveal amazing new details and clues from past searches – and even follow a few ongoing treasure hunts in-progress.

In the first season, the Lagina brothers took on pirate treasure, wild west gold, sunken ships off the coast of Florida, the Lost Dutchman, Spanish shipwrecks, Civil War gold, and even Montezuma’s treasure.

Now in season two, they’ll go after even more priceless treasures. The premiere episode is titled “The 1715 Treasure Fleet” and its description reads, “Rick and Marty Lagina, along with Matty Blake, head to Florida and join Gary Drayton to hunt for millions in gold, silver and jewels from the shipwrecks of the famed 1715 Spanish treasure fleet.”

Then on January 11 comes episode two, titled “Riverboat Riches.” Its description reads, “Marty Lagina and Matty Blake travel to Kansas City, Mo., to assist riverboat enthusiast David Hawley as he searches for two 19th-century wrecks loaded with lost riches and American history.”

This spinoff is a great way to pass the time until “The Curse of Oak Island” returns with its 10th season. The two shows overlap by three weeks — the final three episodes of “The Curse of Oak Island” season nine air on January 4, 11 and 18.

The January 4 episode of the show is titled “The Unusual Suspects” and its description reads, “While evidence of an ancient Portuguese presence piles up, a mysterious artifact discovered deep in the swamp may reveal that the theory Fred Nolan proposed half a century ago may be correct.”

Then on January 11 comes “Chamber of Secrets,” whose description reads, “The fellowship zeroes in on when the Oak Island mystery began and evidence that the swamp is hiding the wreck of a massive sailing vessel is mounting.”

“Beyond Oak Island” season two premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.