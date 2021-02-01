Why Did YouTube Add BHM to Its Logo?

YouTube added the letters “BHM” to its logo on February 1, 2021. The letters stand for Black History Month and are part of an effort by the Google-owned video-sharing website to recognize the contributions of Black creators. YouTube said in a February 1 blog post that the site will be unveiling new Black History Month logos each week during the month.

“At YouTube, we believe that Black stories and voices matter. During Black History Month, we will celebrate Black stories, voices and culture that have contributed to creativity and innovation on YouTube and throughout the world,” the blog post explains. “We’ve got a host of exciting activities planned and are starting off the month by championing artwork from Black guest artists who are sharing what Black creativity means to them.”

The first Black History Month logo was designed by Brazilian artist, letterer and art director Leandro Assis, according to YouTube. The blog post said, “Known for his bold lettering and designs, he reimagined the YouTube logo by honoring the voices of Black creativity.”

Leandro Assis, Who Designed the First Logo for Black History Month, Said He Was Inspired by ‘the Black People Around Me’

Celebrating Black Creativity with Guest Artist Leandro AssisAs part of Black History Month, YouTube is celebrating Black creativity by raising Black voices and culture on our platform. YouTube commissioned artwork from Black artist Leandro Assis featured on our homepage in the U.S. Instagram – @lebassis Website – lebassis.com 2021-02-01T04:47:29Z

Assis told YouTube in an interview about the “BHM” logo, ” I believe Black History Month is an important date for us to reinforce reflection on issues in the Black community, to have the respect that we deserve.” When asked what inspired him, he said, “What inspired me to create this piece were the Black people around me. The meaning and importance of our hair, the way we dance, the rhythms we create, and the beauty of our different skin tones.”

Assis added, “Black creativity on YouTube was the thing that empowered me. I see so many people who look like me, talking about things that I need to hear, and I think that it’s really inspiring.”

YouTube asked Assis if he had a message for Black people who are interested in becoming artists. He said in the interview, “No matter what you do, don’t let go of your Blackness. No matter how much society asks you to do that. What got you this far matters, and it is a reason to be celebrated. ”

YouTube Says the Company Will Also Be Featuring ‘Curated Content From Black Talent & Creators Across Our Spotlight & TV Surfaces’

According to YouTube, the company will be featuring Black artists and their art “on the YouTube homepage, along with curated content from Black Creators and talent across our Spotlight and TV surfaces – including new YouTube Originals and Kids content.”

YouTube is featuring a “Voices of Black Creativity” playlist on its mobile app. The playlist includes a video about Assis and 14 others about Black artists. The videos feature Spike Lee, Serena and Venus Williams, Shonda Rhimes, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox and others, including poet Amanda Gorman, who was the breakout star of the Biden-Harris inauguration. The video of Gorman is an interview with Alicia Menendez on “Amanpour and Company.”

