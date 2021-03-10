How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2021 Online for Free

The Big 12 Tournament will have seven ranked squads vying for the conference title at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri this week, headlined by the top-seeded Baylor Bears (21-1).

All the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 Big 12 Tournament game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are in the main channel package, and ESPNU is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. You can include both in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Big 12 tournament game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while ESPNU is in the “Choice” and above bundles. You can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Big 12 tournament game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Big 12 tournament game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every Big 12 tournament game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

2021 Big 12 Tournament Preview

The Big 12 Tournament will feature lots of intrigue with a nation-high seven ranked squads competing for the title. Baylor leads the way as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation and top seed in the tournament. Big 12 Player of the Year Jared Butler is the difference-maker for the Bears. He is averaging 17.1 points and leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting and steals.

Baylor’s schedule featured just two games in the month of February due to COVID-19 issues — one of those being a loss to Kansas. Bears skipper Scott Drew thought his team lost some rhythm because of the gap in play.

“We haven’t had much practice since we’ve been back. It’s basically games, games, games,” Drew said. “At some point, we’ll get a couple of practices in where we can hopefully get back to being the elite defensive team we are.

“We’re good but I know we’re capable of being better.”

Kansas, the No. 2 seed, will be shorthanded for the tournament, announcing that starting power forward David McCormack and reserve forward Tristan Enaruna would miss the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve tried hard to stay negative (in terms of COVID testing). We’ve done a really good job. We’ve caught an unfortunate break,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday. “Fortunately for us it wasn’t so late that we couldn’t recover. Even though it’s not perfect, we can recover from this.”

He said that the team expects McCormack and Enaruna back for the NCAA Tournament.

The first-round games feature Kansas State vs TCU and Iowa State vs Oklahoma.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech

Semifinals, Friday

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game, Saturday

Game 9: Semifinal winners

Big 12 Tournament Odds

1. Baylor -140

2. Kansas +500

3. Texas +600

4. West Virginia +600

5. Oklahoma State +800

6. Texas Tech +850

7. Oklahoma +1100

8. TCU +10000

9. Kansas State +20000

10. Iowa State +20000