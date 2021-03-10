How to Watch Big Ten Tournament 2021 Online Free

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The first-round games (Wednesday, Mar. 10), second-round games (Thursday, Mar. 11) and quarterfinals (Friday, Mar. 12) will all be on the Big Ten Network, while the semifinals (Saturday, Mar. 13) and championship (Sunday, Mar. 14) will be on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 Big Ten Tournament game online for free:

Big Ten Tournament 2021 Preview

The Michigan Wolverines are the top seed in the tournament, but they saw two of their three losses on the season (to Michigan State and Illinois) come in the last week and a half. Now, the boys in blue may be faced with a huge obstacle when their time comes to play. The team’s starting point guard, Eli Brooks, has been dealing with an ankle injury, and his status for the tournament remains unknown.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what to expect. This will be my first one (tournament). Last year, our season got cut short. We were there in Indy, preparing in the locker room when we heard that our game was canceled. I’m just praying that health, we have good health going into the tournament. If we have good health, we have a really good chance to be a very, very, very competitive team.” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard told USA Today heading into the tourney

Now, Howard’s squad will look to rebound in more ways than one in the tourney. Strong Iowa and Illinois teams stand in its way, with Purdue, Ohio State and Wisconsin all potential dark horses to win the tournament.

Here’s a look at the teams competing in the tournament listed by seed:

Michigan (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten) Illinois (20-6, 16-4) Iowa (20-7, 14-6) Purdue (18-8, 13-6) Ohio State (18-8, 12-8) Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10) Rutgers (14-10, 10-10) Maryland (15-12, 9-11) Michigan State (15-11, 9-11) Indiana (12-14, 7-12) Penn State (10-13, 7-12) Northwestern (9-14, 6-13) Minnesota (13-14, 6-14) Nebraska (7-19, 3-16)

And a peek at the Big Ten Tournament schedule, courtesy of Yahoo Sports:

First-round — Wednesday, March 10

– No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota (6:30 p.m.)

– No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska (25 minutes after Northwestern-Minnesota game ends)

Second Round — Thursday, March 11

– No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State (11:30 a.m.)

– No. 5 Ohio State vs. Northwestern/Minnesota (25 minutes after Maryland-Michigan State game ends)

– No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana (6:30 p.m.)

– No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Penn State/Nebraska (25 minutes after Rutgers-Indiana game ends)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

– No. 1 Michigan vs. Maryland/Michigan State (11:30 a.m.)

– No. 4 Purdue vs. Ohio St/Northwestern/Minnesota

– No. 2 Illinois vs. Rutgers/Indiana (6:30 p.m.)

– No. 3 Iowa vs. Wisconsin/Penn State/Nebraska (25 minutes after Illinois-Rutgers/Indiana game ends)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

– Semifinal Game 1 (1 p.m.)

– Semifinal Game 2 (approximately 25 minutes after semifinal 1 game ends)

Championship — Sunday, March 14