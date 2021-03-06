How to Watch Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2021 Online Free

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Session 1 (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET), the semifinals (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET) and the championships (Sunday, Noon ET) will all be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships online for free:

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2021 Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the tournament last year, claiming the title with a team score of 157.5 points, 25.5 points clear of the second-place Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Two of Iowa’s three individual Big Ten champions from a year ago — 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 165-pounder Alex Marinelli — are in the field again this year and will each be seeded atop their class, as will fellow Hawkeyes 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer.

Three other Hawkeyes will have No. 2 seeds: 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 149-pounder Max Murin and 157-pounder Kaleb Young.

Iowa went 5-0 during the regular season, but they haven’t competed since Feb. 7 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to pause in-person activities.

“Our guys are ready to go,” Hawkeyes head coach Tom Brands said, according to The Daily Iowan. “They love to compete. They love being around their teammates and their buddies, and it’s a joy when they’re around each other. So again, we’re ready as would be. The results will show how me saying they’re ready are, and we got to be ready to hit the mat when that first whistle blows.”

Lee, a senior, claimed his first individual Big Ten title a year, but the pandemic ended that campaign before he could claim his third straight national championship at 125 pounds.

Marinelli’s looking for his third consecutive 165-pound conference title.

“People remember national champs,” Marinelli said, per The Daily Iowan. “I mean people don’t remember really how many times Spencer Lee has won the Big Ten, they will remember his national championship, honestly. I mean, he won his first one last year, first Big Ten title, and it’s just like there’s just not as much weight, but honestly it is important because it’s the next thing on the calendar and you get your name up on the wall and the Big Ten title and what not, but that Big Ten Championship is that qualifier technically for nationals.”

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be the tournament’s only other squad with multiple top seeds: 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young and 184-pounder Aaron Brooks, who won his class’s conference title a year ago.

The Nittany Lions went 6-0 during the regular season. Last year, they placed fourth at the conference championships with 107 points.

“Now that we’re in the postseason and the Big Ten tournament is here and the kids know that they have a chance to compete for a Big Ten championship, and hopefully a national championship, that normalizes things quickly,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said, according to the Centre Daily Times. “And it’s time to really just be focused and be ourselves.”