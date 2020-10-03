Bill Stepien, Trump’s Campaign Manager, Positive for COVID-19

Bill Stepien, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Politico reported. His diagnosis came the evening of Friday, October 2, 2020, and he was experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.”

Stepien, 42, plans to quarantine at home until he recovers, the news outlet reported. He will maintain control of the campaign and plans to continue working remotely. Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark will oversee the Trump campaign at its Arlington, Virginia headquarters. Clark was tested following the positive COVID-19 test of senior aide Hope Hicks, along with other members of Trump’s campaign. Clark tested negative.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CNN. Trump is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stepien Sent a Memo Earlier Friday Telling Those Who Have Been in Contact With a Person Who Has COVID-19 to Quarantine

BREAKING: POLITICO is reporting that Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more: https://t.co/RlFSNkQqKJ#11thHour pic.twitter.com/8HVyw9FvAg — 11th Hour (@11thHour) October 3, 2020

Stepien sent out a memo on Friday, October 2, in the hours after the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis saying anyone who had exposure to the coronavirus should quarantine, according to Politico. He recommended using CDC-recommended practices like hand washing and wearing masks.

The memo said that anyone “who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine.”

“While we do not believe anyone without symptoms needs to self-quarantine at this time, it is on all of us to continue to exercise the smart judgment and practices the campaign has long encouraged,” he added.

Stepien joined Hicks and Trump on Air Force One to travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29. He was also with the president in the White House a day earlier, Politico reported.

Stepien’s First Statement as Campaign Manager Said for Trump to Win, They Must ‘Win More Days Than Joe Biden Wins’

THIS JUST IN: President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for #COVID19, according to sources familiar with the situation, ABC News reports. https://t.co/r4aH1N39b6 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 3, 2020

Stepien was the former deputy assistant to the president and the White House political director, joining the Trump administration in January 2017. He left his post in December 2018 after the House suffered Republican midterm losses. He was promoted from campaign political director to deputy campaign manager in late May.

“With 109 days left, our goal is clear – to win each day we have left until Election Day,” Stepien’s first statement as campaign manager said, according to CBS News. “If we win more days than Joe Biden wins, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Stepien took the place of Brad Parscale, who announced he was “stepping away” from the campaign October 1, days after he was detained by police for a mental health evaluation over his wife’s concerns he could harm himself, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Trump posted an 18-second video on Twitter shortly before leaving the White House for Walter Reed hospital. It was Trump’s first message on Twitter since he announced he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well,” he said. “So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you.”

Trump did not comment on Stepien’s diagnosis as of this writing. At about 11:30 p.m., he wrote that his own treatment was going well.

“Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Trump’s BMI & Health: How it Impacts His COVID-19 Prognosis