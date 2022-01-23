Billions Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Everyone’s favorite money-hungry sharks are back when “Billions” returns on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Billions” streaming live or on-demand online:

'Billions' Season 6 Preview





Billions Season 6 (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

When we last saw the friends and foes at Axe Capital, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) was joining forces with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) against Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) — and it worked because with Lewis’ departure from the series, Prince is now the new crown prince of Axe’s castle.

In an interview with Variety, co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien confirmed that having Axe leave the show has been three years in the making and that they never intended to get Axe together with Wendy (Maggie Siff) — there was too much history there for them to ride off into the sunset.

“They don’t get to have the sort of youthful unvarnished romance after all the things they’ve done and been through. They were too much victims of their circumstances to slip away into the sunset. The reality of the world they created is the world that is stopping them from getting together,” said Levien.

So, it’s a whole new world when “Billions” season six premieres — but the central theme of losing one’s self when you suddenly have an insane amount of money will continue.

“The central theme of the show has always been can anybody resist the temptation of that level of money and power?” Koppelman said. “Can anybody remain even close to their true selves when that much money is at hand? In Season 6, Taylor’s (Asia Kate Dillon) not the only character who is face-to-face with that kind of temptation.”

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Koppelman said that they want to see if it is even “possible to be a beneficent figure” if you are a billionaire.

“We wanted to see if there can be such a thing as a billionaire who isn’t a drain on society,” said Koppelman.

Levien added, “When we started the show, we were very much captivated by silent hedge fund guys trading stocks, trying to stay in the shadows and not become famous. Over the years, we’ve seen people use their prominence and their wealth in the public space to try and move discourse and use that as an extra source of power.”

The season six premiere is titled “Cannonade” and its description reads, “Prince revamps the team in his image with mixed results; Chuck clears his head upstate, leading a crusade against a local blue blood; Wags (David Constabile), Wendy and Taylor try to wrap their heads around their new positions.”

On January 30 comes episode two, “Lyin’ Eyes.” Its description reads, “Prince instructs the trading floor on a new play but is met with skepticism; Taylor and Wendy try to nail down Prince’s intentions; Wags struggles to hide a conflict of interest; Chuck decides to go after the entire billionaire class.”

“Billions” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.