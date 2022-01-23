Where to Watch Bills vs Chiefs Game Online for Free

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face-off in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game in a highly-anticipated divisional-round matchup Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Chiefs online:

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

Two AFC powerhouses seemingly on a collision course all season-long meet on Sunday night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, when the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) take on the Buffalo Bills (12-6) in the divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs and Bills both come into Sunday’s contest fresh off dominating wins in the wild card round last weekend, where they each put up over forty points and had their star quarterbacks toss five touchdown passes.

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs are two wins away from reaching their third straight Super Bowl, but they know this game will be one of their toughest obstacles on the road to Los Angeles.

“When you’ve been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off that field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge, get that win,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said after last week’s win. “We have the Bills coming here this next week and we’re going to have to play our best football.”

Mahomes rallied the troops after a slow start this season to win 10 out of their last 11 games. The 26-year-old former league MVP torched the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense last Sunday with a performance highlighted by 404 passing yards and five TDs.

The Chiefs seven-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce had himself a historic night in the 42-21 win, becoming the first player in NFL playoff history to have a touchdown pass, a touchdown catch, and more than 100 receiving yards. The Chiefs pulled out all the stops last week, including a play that featured Kelce throwing a two-yard TD to wide receiver Byron Pringle in the fourth quarter.

The two-time reigning AFC East champion Bills were busy making history of their own last Saturday night when they became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a TD on each of their offensive possessions that didn’t end with a QB kneel. Buffalo pitched a perfect game, finding the end zone on their first seven possessions as they blasted the New England Patriots, 47-17.

Bills QB Josh Allen put up huge stats against the league’s second-best scoring defense, throwing for 308 yards and five TDs.

Mahomes knows that the Chiefs are up against a tough task when it comes to matching up with the dynamic talents of Allen on Sunday.

“They put a lot on his shoulders,” Mahomes said of Allen. “And he rises to the occasion. He’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions.”

The two star QBs have hooked up twice over the last year, with the Chiefs getting the best of the Bills in last season’s AFC title game, 38-24, and then Allen and his squad making an early-season statement with a 38-20 win at Arrowhead in Week 3 this past September.

The winner of Sunday’s tilt will host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.