How to Watch Bills vs Chiefs Game Without Cable

A spot in the AFC Championship is on the line as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

The game (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Chiefs online:

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are in search of a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. However, they’ll get a tough test with the streaking Bills coming to town.

The Bills are coming off a beatdown of the Patriots last week, securing a 47-17 win that wasn’t competitive by halftime. While the team put up points in a hurry, the defense also provided a major spark, shutting down New England at every turn.

“They’re very smart, very athletic, and really have an understanding for what they want to do as a defense,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the Bills defense, which is led by safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. “They’re two Pro Bowl-caliber players. It’s hard to get two safeties like that on the same team and they play well off of each other. They know how to kind of rock the two high shells to go to one high, they both can play up top or down low so it’s a tremendous challenge to try to get a read for what they’re doing. I mean they have two great players in the back end that can really do a great job of disrupting what you want to do as an offense so have to account for both of them on every single play.”

Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the center of attention for the matchup, as both function as the engine for explosive offenses. Allen being able to take down Mahomes — who has a Super Bowl title and MVP to his name at the age of 26 — is an interesting storyline in itself.

“I don’t know if rivalry is the right word, but they are the mecca of the AFC. And that’s the team that everybody wants to aspire to be, to be in three AFC championships in a row and being in two Super Bowls in a row,” Allen said. “That’s the type of level that we want to be and in order to be the best, you gotta beat the best. And they’ve really been one of the, if not the, best team in the last four years. And again, we’ve got a good opportunity here and we’re excited for it, as I’m sure they are as well.”

The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 54 points.