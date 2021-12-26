How to Watch Bills vs Patriots Game Online for Free

Two AFC East foes clash on Sunday in Foxboro as the New England Patriots play host to the Buffalo Bills.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Patriots online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Patriots live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bills vs Patriots Preview

The AFC East title is very much on the line Sunday as the Patriots and Bills meet up at Gillette Stadium. The Bills ended their drought last year with their first division crown since 1995, but now are trying to chase down the Patriots, who ran the AFC East for the better part of the last two decades.

The Patriots saw their seven-game win streak end last week, falling to the Colts 27-17. Rookie of the Year front-runner Mac Jones didn’t have his best game, tossing a pair of interceptions.

“I think every experience is a learning experience. Everyone’s different. Everyone comes from different places, but whether you win or you lose, you can still learn. In college, you lose games and you have to learn from it,” Jones said this week. “In the NFL, obviously, it’s hard to win, so you have to learn from the errors you make personally, which are the most important because that’s how it affects the team. I’m always very hard on myself because if I don’t play great, then it affects the people around me. Those guys are playing really well and I can play a lot better. It just goes back to me.”

The Patriots could also wrangle the top seed in the AFC if the right things fall their way the rest of the year. That would come with an all-important bye.

“It comes down to controlling what you can control and that’s your attitude and your effort,” Jones said. “We’re trying to do that every day and, eventually, we’ll stack days together and we’ll get a chance to play, like I said, against a really good team who have a lot of talented players, but they’re also really well-coached.”

The Bills stopped a two-game losing streak last week by beating up on the Panthers, 31-14. Quarterback Josh Allen led the way, notching a trio of touchdowns in the victory.

“We’re just trying to find ways to win games, and we did that today,” Allen said after the win. “We’re going to need that going forward. We all know who we have next week. It’s no secret.”

Like many teams around the league, the Bills will be shorthanded against the Patriots. Among the players missing is wide receiver Cole Beasley — one of Allen’s favorite targets.

“For me, I try to pay as little attention to it as possible,” Allen said of the COVID-19 issues springing up across the NFL. “Every game from here on out is like a playoff game, the type of atmosphere that’s going to be there. I mean, the energy is going to be extremely high, we know that the crowd’s gonna be really loud. We know that so we got to prepare as best as we can and again, be prepared as possible before we step foot in that stadium on Sunday and not let it affect us and really just do our jobs.”