‘Black-ish’ Season 8 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Award-winning comedy “Black-ish” takes a bow with its final season, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

After seven years, multiple award nominations and wins, and two spin-offs, “Black-ish” is coming to an end. The final season starts Tuesday, January 4 with “That’s What Friends Are For,” which sees Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) trying to make some new friends — and in the process, they meet Michelle Obama!

The description reads:

Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion.

Then on January 11 comes episode two, titled “The Natural.” Its description reads, “Dre can’t seem to land a good pitch now that he’s moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself. Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating who doesn’t necessarily meet her standards.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar ahead of the show ending, Ross talked about how lovely the experience has been, especially working with Anderson, who also had nothing but good things to say.

“It’s a great shorthand that we have. There’s a freedom to being able to work alongside an actor like that because it takes the fear away. We can become kids together and just get lost on the playground as Dre and Bow,” said Anderson.

But Ross also said that she’s ready for the show to come to an end.

“I’m ready for it to be the end, and also it’s going to be really hard. I mean, eight years we’ve watched the TV kids grow up. We’ve watched Anthony’s beard do tons of different things,” she cracked, adding, “I found my voice. It came before, but I really started using it during ‘Black-ish.’”

She added, “‘Black-ish’ offered me a different and larger platform. I’ve always been a person who speaks up. I can’t help it. Sometimes the practice for me is—perhaps the exercise today is to not speak up.”

The final season of “Black-ish” premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.