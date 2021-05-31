Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After splitting the first four games of the series, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers face off at Ball Arena looking for a crucial edge in their highly competitive first-round series on Tuesday.

Game 5 (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest (in Blazers markets), Altitude Sports (in Nuggets markets) and NBA TV (everywhere else).

But if you don't have cable or don't have one of those channels, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 online for free:

Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets have turned their seven-game first-round series into a best-of-three, tied at two games apiece.

The Blazers evened up the series with a walloping of the Nuggets last time out in Portland, coming away with a decisive 115-95 win. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored just 10 points in the win, with Norman Powell — a trade deadline addition for Portland — scoring a career playoff-high 29 points.

“I love these types of games, these kinds of moments. It’s the moment where nothing else matters,” Powell said. “You get caught up in the course of the season with stats sometimes, this-that-and-the-other, road trips, but when you get into the playoffs, the only thing that matters is winning.”

Nuggets coach Mike Malone could not believe the situation his team found themselves in.

“If you would have told me going in that game that Lillard’s going to be 1 for 10 from the field and we’re going to get blown out, I would’ve probably had a hard time believing that,” Malone said. “So, I have to be a lot better and the urgency has to be there. Maybe this could be a wake up call for our starting group, just to play harder. Good things happen when you play hard, and we didn’t play anywhere close to hard enough tonight.”

Denver’s MVP candidate Nikola Jokic managed just 16 points in the loss — his lowest output by far of the series.

“I’m going to play how I always play,” Jokic said. “I’m not going to force it. I’m not going to do anything stupid. I’m just going to play the game like I’m playing for the final games.”

Malone has not been shy to call out his starting lineup, who all finished deep in minus-territory, led by Jokic at minus-32.

“Our starters were awful,” Malone said. “I thought we had some guys that were tentative, that looked a little scared, who played soft … we’re going to have to be a lot better going home.”

Denver is a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 226 points.

