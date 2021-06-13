How to Watch Blindspotting Starz TV Series Online Free

Based on the 2018 movie of the same name, “Blindspotting” is the latest dramedy to hit TV. It premieres Sunday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Blindspotting” streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content on the Prime Starz channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Starz on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Blindspotting” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only in the “Premiere” bundle, or as a separate add-on to another channel package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Blindspotting” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Blindspotting” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Blindspotting” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Blindspotting” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Blindspotting’ Preview





Play



Blindspotting | Official Trailer | STARZ Welcome to the ordeal. #Blindspotting premieres June 13 on #STARZ. Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: bit.ly/1mkHKgZ 2021-05-12T14:03:57Z

In 2018, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs wrote, produced and starred in the film “Blindspotting,” a story of a convicted felon, Collin Hoskins (Diggs), trying to get through his last three days of probation alongside his reckless, short-tempered best friend Miles (Casal). The TV series is a continuation of the story focusing on Miles’ wife Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones).

Diggs and Casal are writing and executive producing the series, with Casal reprising his role of Miles and Jones starring as Ashley. The Starz press release teases, “‘Blindspotting’ centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.”

Episode one is called “Pilot” and its description reads, “Carrying two bottles of champagne home, Ashley is ready to ring in the new year with Miles, her ride-ordie partner of 12 years and father of their son, Sean. But when she turns the corner and finds Miles being dragged out of their apartment and into the back of a squad car, her whole world is turned upside down.”

Episode two airs June 20 and is titled “Racquet.” Its description reads, “It’s sentencing day for Miles and tensions are high as Ashley, Rainey (Helen Hunt) and Trish (Jaylen Barron) wait for the judge’s decision. But when the gavel comes down, Ashley’s day is set on a path towards destruction. Rainey goes shopping for Sean.”

Then on June 27 comes episode three, “Rule of Three,” whose description reads, “With his dad gone, Sean is beginning to spiral out. When a tough parenting moment is upon Ashley, Rainey and the turner family try to introduce her to the “Rule of Three.” Trish has a really, really bad day.”

Episode four is called “Secrets” and airs July 4. Its description reads, “Ashley and Rainey start bonding with some of Miles’ old weed. Earl’s parole officers pays him a visit and reveals a new parole requirement. Janelle’s (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) dates don’t go so well.

“Blindspotting” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

