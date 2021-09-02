Boise State vs UCF Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Boise State Broncos (0-0) will head to the Bounce House for the first time ever to take on the UCF Knights (0-0) in a highly compelling Week 1 college football matchup on Thursday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs UCF online:

Boise State vs UCF State Preview

The Gus Malzahn era begins for UCF, who finished 6-4 overall and 5-3 in AAC last year. The Knights will be led on offense by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who went 248-413 for 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns with just four picks last year. He also had 169 rushing yards and two scores.

On defense, led by linebacker Eriq Gilyard, Sr., UCF allowed 33.2 points a game last season. The Knights should also get a boost to their defensive line with the addition of transfer defensive end Big Kat Bryant, Sr., who will be an interesting addition to watch for UCF.

On the other side, Boise State is coming off an impressive 5-2 season (5-0 in the Mountain West). The Broncos will be led by quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who finished his 2020 campaign completing 96 of 157 passes for 1,150 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Broncos gave up 27.1 yards per game on defense last year, and led by former Boise State player Andy Avalos, they won’t be easy to beat this season.

“When I look at them, I see experience. Experience everywhere. Offense with nine starters, defense with nine starters, that’s what really concerns you,” Malzahn said about his team’s first opponent this season, via Sports Illustrated. “They’re a program that’s used to winning. They’re a program that’s used to winning championships. We have a lot of respect for them.”

For their part, Boise State is expecting an all-out aerial attack, and has been attempting to prepare for it on defense.

“We understand that, again, it’s on the secondary standpoint that we have to be ready for them to try and take the top off our defense,” Boise State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane said heading into the game, “and so we’ve got to be ready to defend those as best as we can, you know that coach Malzahn is going to be dialed in for what they’re doing schematically speaking and he’s always going to pose challenges.”

The Broncos have won six season openers in a row, and Central Florida has won five straight, so something will have to give in this one.