Brandy Vaughan Dead: Prominent Anti Vaccination Activist Dies

Brandy Vaughan, a well-known anti-vaccination activist with a California non-profit, has died, according to posts from multiple friends and supporters. Vaughan was known for her public stances against vaccination through Learn the Risk, a non-profit she founded in response to mandatory vaccine laws. She was a former Merck sales representative.

Her Facebook page explains, “Former pharmaceutical insider on a mission to create a healthier world one person at a time by educating on the real risks of pharma drugs and vaccines.” You can find her website here.

On LinkedIn, she explained, “I founded the 501(c)3 educational non-profit organization Learn The Risk (formerly Council for Vaccine Safety) in response to the pharmaceutical industry’s agenda to make and keep people sick for profit — and take away our right to decline medical procedures, treatments and pharmaceutical drugs. I expose the very real dangers of pharmaceutical products and the corruption between the industry, the media, and the government. #LearnTheRisk.” The group is located in Santa Barbara, California.

The cause of death is not clear; news of Vaughan’s death began spreading on December 8, 2020. People stressed the importance of her work in tributes, and supporters considered her a whistleblower of sorts. “This women put her life on the line to spread truth. RIP thank you for what you have done for humanity,” wrote one on a GoFundMe page in her name.

Another woman wrote, “A true hero, inspiring me to learn more and be braver. The time I had to learn from her and to chat with her and made a lasting impact. Her legacy will live on and on. May she receive justice.”

Continued another, “Thank you for fighting the tough fight against big Pharma!”

A friend with Health Nut News shared a Facebook post in which Vaughan wrote, “I’ve NEVER had any thoughts of taking my own life, not once, ever. Even before I had my son.” She said she has sole custody of her son and “he needs me as much as I need him. I would NEVER think of leaving him for a second. I have NEVER been on an anti-depressant nor been diagnosed as depressed…I’ve NEVER taken a daily pharmaceutical drug…There’s no way anyone could get into my house, no robbers, no angry exes…no fanatical people.. my house is like Fort Knox… unless it was someone super professional.”

Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan exposes the dark side of pHARMa — WAVE 2016Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan, founder of LearnTheRisk.org, exposes the dark side of pHARMa at LifeWest's annual WAVE conference 2016. Just 25 minutes that might just save your life! WATCH NOW "What is being passed off as "health"care these days is really "sick"care because pharmaceutical companies — and even doctors to some extent — don't make… 2016-12-07T18:19:43Z

Health Nut News confirmed, “It is with such a heavy heart that I list yet another activist found dead, and this time it is my friend and colleague, Brandy Vaughan, the founder of the well-known non profit Learn The Risk. She was found dead by her son who is a minor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Vaughan Accused the Pharmaceutical Industry of Making People Sick for Profit

On LinkedIn, Vaughan explained Learn the Risk this way: “I founded the non-profit organization LearnTheRisk.org in response to the pharmaceutical industry’s agenda to make and keep people sick for profit — and take away our right to decline medical procedures, treatments and pharmaceutical drugs. I expose the very real dangers of pharmaceutical products and the corruption between the industry, the media, and the government. #LearnTheRisk.”

From 2004 to 2015, she wrote that she was an independent writer and editing professional. Her work included “freelance editing, writing and marketing consulting for clients including Philips, ABN AMRO, ING, Nike, UPC, Media Partners, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Friends of the Earth.”

She added, “I’ve worked on a wide range of subjects almost as far-reaching as my curiosity, such as healthcare and medical, technology, banking/financial, human resources, lifestyle, corporate responsibility, sustainability and environmental issues.”

“Previous projects include magazine management, articles for both internal and external audiences, web text, marketing materials, press releases, brochures, newsletters, white papers, conference materials, video scripts, speeches, management communications and ad campaigns. My experience also includes editorial and strategic communications and marketing consulting.”

She was managing editor of Password Magazine from 2007 to 2010 and was a senior editor and writer for ABN AMRO Asset Management in the Netherlands for two years. From 2001 to 2004, she was a sales rep for Merck.

Her education was at UC Santa Barbara. A person who worked with her wrote on LinkedIn, “Brandy is a talented HR writer who is quite creative and conceptual. Her insights and ideas as well as her tight writing were instrumental in the development and delivery of an excellent career information interactive product to the client.”

The GoFundMe Page Says Vaughan’s Son ‘Was Her World’

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $19,000 in Vaughan’s memory. Tina Marie created it. She wrote,

My good friend Brandy Vaughan of Learn The Risk has passed. I want to confirm here, because I can’t easily respond to all of the messages and texts coming in. Brandy has asked me for years now, if I would take her son, if anything were to happen to her. She asked again on this last trip to visit us for Thanksgiving. Please everyone, we need prayers and vibes that her sweet 9 year old be allowed to come stay with us as things get figured out. Prayers for her son, her dogs, her cats… Her son was her world. Her son is in safe hands. We don’t have many answers yet — please try to avoid engaging in rumors out of respect to her and her son. Thanks to all who have been reaching out to offer condolences, and asking for ways you can help. We are so deeply saddened by this news. The money will be used as per Brandy’s wishes. If you feel moved to contribute, please do! We want all of her hard work kept alive via the LearnTheRisk.org platform. THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE CAN DO, IS KEEP EDUCATING THE MASSES, GRASSROOTS style! There has never been a more important time to educate on the dangers of vaccines!! We need to keep her memory and legacy alive!

Friends Have Raised Questions About Vaughan’s Death

Brandy Vaughan Facebook Live with Erin Elizabeth of HealthNutNews https://t.co/rOKvMo4cuC via @YouTube I had just lectured in two cities in one day and been on I don’t know how many planes and I was jetlagged and exhausted but I wouldn’t have missed an interview with Brandy. Rip — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) December 9, 2020

Erin Elizabeth of Health Nut News wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace to my friend and fellow colleague and Activist and hero, Brandy Vaughan founder of Learn The Risk org. Brandi was just found dead by her only son, who is a minor, at such a young age. She posted publicly many times that if she were found dead it was foul play.”

She previously spoke with Vaughan about a bad vaccination.

Toby Rogers, PhD, whose Twitter page talks about the “autism epidemic,” wrote on Twitter, “I’m devastated by the death of Brandy Vaughan. Her ‘Learn the Risk’ stickers are on my car & I pass out her cards wherever I can. She was a soldier & revolutionary who saved thousands of lives. Now she’s a martyr. Future generations will remember her sacrifice & revere her name.”

She had expressed many times in the past about her fear that someone was going to poison her,and even posted on Facebook that she wasn’t at all suicidal.#Rip #brandyvaughan December 8,2020 pic.twitter.com/pXjAgwjAQG — Sam White (@SamWhit37845181) December 9, 2020

A woman named Catie wrote, “Rest in Peace to former pharma rep for Merck turned anti-vaxx Activist/ whistle-blower, and founder of the organization, Learn The Risk, Brandy Vaughn who was found deceased by her son. Praying for her family.”

Vaughan’s Last Instagram Post Was About Flu Shots

Vaughan’s final Instagram post warns of what she said were the dangers of flu shots. “FLU SHOT LABEL ADMITS: NO DATA THAT THE SHOT DECREASES FLU,” she wrote. “At least one flu shot maker admits that there is no evidence that getting a flu shot decreases your risk of getting the flu. But the list of side effects from the toxic fu shot is long.”

That post came two days before she died. “So she hasn’t posted in almost a year, then posts TWO days ago, and now she’s dead???” wrote a person in the comment thread.

She didn’t have many posts on Instagram, but what she did post often revolved around her young son.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say