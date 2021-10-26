Braves vs Astros Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

While the Atlanta Braves make its first World Series appearance of the millennium, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will look for his first championship as a manager.

Game 1 (8:09 p.m. ET first pitch) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Braves vs Astros online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will have every game of the World Series available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Braves vs Astros live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Braves vs Astros live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Braves vs Astros live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Braves vs Astros live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Braves vs Astros live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Braves vs Astros Game 1 Preview

Atlanta returns to the World Series for the first time since 1999 and seeks its first title since 1995. The Braves overcame the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games with a 4-2 victory on Saturday in Game 6 to advance. The Dodgers eliminated the Braves the year before in the National League Championship Series.

“I expect a very formidable foe,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said per ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers. “When you get down to the last two teams, you can’t overlook anybody. David (the Braves) just slew Goliath (the Dodgers). They have a good team.”

The Braves won just 88 games amid key injuries and needed mid-season roster moves to jumpstart things.

“The pieces started fitting, and we started rolling as a group,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman told MLB.com. “To have a whole new outfield than you did in April than you did at the end of July, it’s hard to do. What Alex did in the front office when we dealt with what we dealt with this year, it’s pretty amazing that we tried to cover four guys to pick up Ronald’s performance, and I think we were able to accomplish that, even though we want Ronald here.”

Houston will make its third World Series appearance in five years and seek its first title since 2017. The Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in six games with a 5-0 win on Oct. 22 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

The Braves will start right-handed pitcher and former Astro Charlie Morton for Game 1 against Houston. Morton went 14-6 this season with a 3.34 ERA and 216 strikeouts. He played for the Astros in 2017 and 2018 before two seasons in Tampa Bay and joining the Braves this year. In his last outing against the Dodgers, he struck out five and allowed two earned runs on three hits in five innings.

Morton will need to contain Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has a .441 batting average this postseason. Likewise when right fielder Kyle Tucker comes to the plate. He hit four home runs and tallied 15 RBI in the American League playoffs.

Left-hander Framber Valdez will start Game 1 for the Astros. Valdez posted an 11-6 record with a 3.14 ERA and 125 strikeouts. He appeared twice against the Red Sox and threw seven strikeouts in the series and allowed three earned runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings. His eight-inning win, 9-1, in Game 5 set up the Astros to finish off the series with a 3-2 lead.

Valdez has Eddie Rosario to contend with in Game 1. The Braves left fielder batted .474 and drove in 11 RBI during the National League playoffs. Freeman, who won the NLCS MVP, has three home runs and six RBI this postseason.