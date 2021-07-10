Brazil vs Argentina 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Two of the all-time great football nations face-off with the 2021 Copa America title on the line Saturday, as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against Neymar and Brazil.

Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final Preview

Two old rivals clash as Brazil and Argentina meet up with a Copa America title on the line. There are superstars on both sides in Lionel Messi and Neymar, each looking to add a major tournament title to their resume.

Argentina has not won a major tournament title since 1993, while Brazil is the defending champions at the Copa America.

Neymar joked that his friendship with Messi is “on the line” in the matchup.

“Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend, but now we’re in a final, we’re rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America,” Neymar said. “Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That’s what I’ve been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany,” he added. “Now Brazil is in the dispute, so our friendship is on the line. The respect between us is still great but only one can win.

“When you’re friends with someone, it’s hard to forget the friendship you have – but for example when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It’ll be the same thing on Saturday.”

So many want to see Messi win a title with Argentina that Neymar was scolded Brazil fans for not showing enough support.

“It is difficult because we see so many Brazilians, so many people in the press who are against and simply do not support the Brazilian team, who have no pleasure and pride in seeing the team, in rooting for us,” Neymar said. “The fans, the journalists, the Brazilian people, no matter how difficult the moment we are living, could send positive energy, a good energy, because the national team is a source of pride for the Brazilian fans.”

Brazil manager Tite said called the match a mental marathon.

“It’s a mental marathon we face,” he said. “Our game is different from that of the press and the fans. In terms of preparation and training and concentration. We are focusing on our priorities.”

“It’s sometimes provocations, it’s sometimes banter, it’s sometimes history, it’s sometimes about the club matches players have played against each other.”

Argentina vs. Brazil Odds

Argentina: +275

Tie: +215

Brazil: +112

