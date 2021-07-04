Brazil vs Germany Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Germany takes on Brazil with a spot in the Tokyo Olympics on the line on Sunday in Croatia.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Brazil vs Germany live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ will also have the other three FIBA Olympic qualifying finals on Sunday. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Brazil vs Germany live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Brazil vs Germany Preview

Germany and Brazil will battle for one spot at the Tokyo Olympics when they meet up on Sunday. Germany got past the host country with a 86-76 victory, surviving a 38 point barrage from Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.

Maodo Lo led Germany with 29 points in the win, hitting five 3-pointers. German head coach Henrik Rödl likes his team’s chances against Brazil, which has won each of its games in qualifying by 25-plus points.

“We are a very unpleasant opponent, even if Brazil is the favorite for tomorrow’s game,” said Rödl: “We definitely have good chances and we will give everything to win, as we have done so far.”

“We have to be careful,” Germany captain Robin Benzing added. “We must not give such a team, which has such a talent, any space to breathe just offensively.”

Brazil advanced to the final with a 102-74 win against Mexico, with Vitor Benite leading the way with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

“In this kind of tournament, it’s tough to maintain the same level of play every minute,” Benite said. “You have a lot of good teams with good players, so we knew they were going to have some runs. We just had to control that.”

Brazil took over in the third quarter, outscoring Mexico by 12 points. Aleksandar Petrović said the team listened to the defensive adjustments in the locker room to make it happen.

“We came into the third quarter and completely closed all the ways to our basket. When you have all units 100 percent and take a lot of quality shots … Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow’s game. We are in perfect condition for tomorrow’s game.”

While Brazil has had a terrific run, none of it will matter without a win on Sunday.

“Everything you need to forget,” Benite said in his press conference after the game. “Tomorrow is the final battle and we are ready.”

Brazil is a five-point favorite for the matchup and comes in as a -210 favorite to clinch the Olympic berth. The total for the match is set at 160 points.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.