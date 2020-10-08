Brecklynn Brown: Utah 8th Grader’s Question Read at VP Debate

Utah 8th-grader Brecklynn Brown was given the final, and perhaps most poignant question, of Wednesday night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Brown, a student in the Nebo School District, won an essay contest looking for the one question students would ask of the Democratic and Republican candidates for vice president of the United States, and she chose to focus on partisanship and the examples lawmakers are setting for young people.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Asked Pence & Harris How Citizens Are Expected to Get Along When Lawmakers Show No ‘Unity’ or ‘Respect’

At the close of Wednesday’s heated debate between Pence, President Donald Trump’s incumbent vice president, and Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick for his second in command, Brown’s earnest inquiry was thrust into the spotlight.

Moderator Susan Page, of USA Today, asked Pence and Harris the question for Brown.

Here’s what she asked the candidates, per her school district:

When I watch the news, all I see is arguing between Democrats and Republicans. When I watch the news, all I see is citizen fighting against citizen. When I watch the news, all I see are two candidates from opposing parties trying to tear each other down. If our leaders can’t get along, how are the citizens supposed to get along? Our nation’s capital is setting a poor example of unity and respect. No matter who we are and what we stand for, we all want to be heard and we all want to be acknowledged, but no one wants to listen or understand the person on the other side of the line. Nothing is going to change until someone breaks this trend of arguments and anger. Each citizen is accountable and each citizen has their agency to not allow our country to be divided by differing opinions. Your examples could make all the difference to bring us together. How is your presidency going to unite and heal our country?

