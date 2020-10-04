Briana DeJesus Leaks Note From MTV After Threatening To Quit

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus leaked a note sent by MTV on her Instagram story on October 4 after she threatened to quit. The network sent Briana and her family red roses and thanked them.

The message reads: “Dear DeJesus Family, Thank you so much fr everything you do! We appreciate you beyond words. From The TM Team.”

It wasn’t clear if the message was a goodbye note, or if Briana had patched things up with the network. She previously slammed MTV, accusing them of bossing her around.

“Lol f*** MTV lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like shit compared to these other self-centered bitches! I’m ok with not filming,” she wrote on September 29, according to screenshots grabbed by Teen Mom Tea.

“I am the easiest person to work with,” she added. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s*** in my face or give me ultimatums. Y’all can suck my d*** and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

It wasn’t immediately clear why Briana was upset with the network.

Briana Was Reportedly Offended Her Boyfriend Had To Be Tested For COVID-19

At first it seemed like Briana was annoyed with the network because of how often they had to be tested for the coronavirus, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup wrote in an exclusive report. This also meant her new boyfriend, Orlando tattoo artist Javier Gonzolez, reportedly had to be tested for COVID-19 too.

“MTV asked her to have her boyfriend get a COVID [19] test,” an insider told The Ashley. “Even if they don’t film him, he’s around her a lot, so they need him to test negative. It’s part of the COVID regulations.”

“They can’t film with her until he’s tested because he’s around her so much and is a tattoo artist so there’s a risk of exposure,” the insider added. “When Briana was informed of this, she flipped out and said it wasn’t fair and that [the producers] can’t force her to do anything.”

Briana Was Reportedly Angry With MTV For Messing Up Her Furniture

Briana, however, said there was a different reason. “You forgot to add the real part about how all my brand new furniture getting ruined because of MTV but go off sis,” she wrote, as caught in screenshots by Teen Mom Tea.

Briana also denied being upset about testing. “It wasn’t about getting tested lol,” she said. “It was about how they went about it. Plus he already got tested,” she said.

The mother-of-two confirmed last week that she was in a relationship with Javier, potentially confusing some fans who thought she might have reconnected with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin. Briana has since cleared up the confusion and said she’s smitten with the tattoo artist.

On October 4 she posted a quote gushing over her new beau. “Being able to find someone you click with so naturally is the best feeling ever,” the message from F*ckology reads. “You feel like you’ve been best friends your whole life, it feels like you’re coming home. You’re so comfortable with them. Maybe that’s what a soulmate is. Not someone who shares every single thing in common with you, but someone who feels like home.”

