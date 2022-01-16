‘Britannia’ Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online in US

The critically-acclaimed period fantasy action series “Britannia” is back for its Season 3 premiere in the US on Sunday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Epix.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “Britannia” Season 3 episodes streaming online in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “Britannia” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Britannia” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Britannia” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

‘Britannia’ Season 3 Preview





Play



Britannia | Series 3 Teaser | Sky Atlantic The series stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Sophie Okonedo, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Zoë Wanamaker. In a world of mythic Celtic tribes, psychedelic druids and terrifying Romans, series three will see a young girl try to build a rebel alliance with a group of misfits. All episodes of #Britannia3… 2021-07-19T12:01:28Z

This historical fantasy drama is back with its third season, picking up where season two left off. When we last saw the major players from the failed Roman conquering of Britain, brothers Veran and Harka (both played by Mackenzie Crook) were facing off in a showdown of the gods where only one of them would survive, while Cait (Eleanor Worthington Cox) was forced to accept her fate as the one person who will save Britannia from Roman rule, according to a prophecy.

Harka was the winner of the showdown and Veran bent the knee to let his brother kill him — only for Harka to be struck down by Divis’ (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) arrow and killed.

When the third season premieres, viewers will see “a radical transformation in Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal ménage à trois with both of them. Divis gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future,” according to the EPIX press release.

The season premiere description reads, “In Rome, Aulus makes a sacrifice to the cult of Lokka; back in Britannia, Aulus tries to negotiate with the Druids before he receives a visitor; Cait has a bone to pick with Veran.”

Then on January 23 comes episode two, whose description reads, “Antedia escapes from cruel captivity and Cait runs from a brief encounter with Lucius at a Roman Road Building Camp; Hemple and her Acolytes are now established in Aulus’s Villa.”

And on January 30 comes episode three, whose description reads, “Cait and Antedia team up on the road whilst Divis struggles to cope with a novice Druid and new arrivals in camp; Aulus visits the Underworld and Cait witnesses Antedia’s vengeful nature.”

In its review, Scifi Pulse wrote of the season, “‘Britannia’ offers up a satisfying third season, which brings a lot of plot twists and some massive moments. The season finale ends on a big note, which feels somewhat final.”

There is no word yet as to whether “Britannia” will have a fourth season, but for now, “Britannia” season three airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.