Broner vs Santiago Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Former four-division champion Adrien Broner returns to the ring seeking his first victory since 2017 as he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Broner vs Santiago Preview

Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 24 KO) hasn’t been in the ring for more than two years and has had a bevy of issues outside of his fighting career during that span. Broner — nicknamed “The Problem” — has had various serious legal issues, but has a chance to fight against after a 25-month layoff as he takes on Jovanie Santiago.

“I think the [bad publicity] adds on to it all,” Broner said. “Even with my regular life, it brings more light to my career because boxers, you can go say their name to whomever just walking up the street and they won’t know him if you are not into boxing. But if you go up to them and say Adrien Broner, they will say, ‘Oh, that’s the one guy who did this and who got in trouble.’ I take the bitter with the sweet.

“Don’t get me wrong, you have great fighters and good fighters like Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, Teofimo [Lopez], Devin [Haney] and Ryan Garcia, but Adrien Broner is just different. When you say the name Adrien Broner, everybody watches — your grandmother, your step son, everybody is going to watch Adrien Broner.”

Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KOs) is a replacement opponent after Pedro Campa pulled out from his scheduled date with Broner when someone from his team tested positive with COVID-19. The fight was also altered from 140 pounds to 147, with it unlikely that either boxer would make the weight.

“I’m someone who never looked for the easy way out,” Broner told ESPN. When [Showtime president] Stephen Espinoza and [Premier Boxing Champions exec] Al Haymon come to me, I just never say no. Things can happen like that sometimes. It is what it is. But I’ll take the bitter with the sweet.”

For Santiago, it’s a great opportunity, albeit it’s a big step-up in competition.

“It’s a great opportunity that they are giving me to face a four-division world champion. It is a great challenge for my career and the world will know me when I beat him,” Santiago told RingTV. “We are both in this sport working hard every day. (Broner) is a good fighter, (but) I don’t see anything special about him.”

OTHER FIGHTS

Heavyweight Bout, 12 Rounds

Dominic Breazeale vs. Otto Wallin

Super Lightweight Bout, 12 Rounds

Robert Easter Jr. vs Ryan Martin