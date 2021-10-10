Browns vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two young star quarterbacks take center stage when the Cleveland Browns (3-1) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Chargers online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Browns vs Chargers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Browns vs Chargers Preview

Something will have to give as the Browns and Chargers come into Sunday’s game amid strong starts.

The Browns won three straight after blowing a 9-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has played solid while playing hurt, and the Browns defense has been shutting everyone down of late with just 13 points allowed in the past two games.

Los Angeles came a field goal shy of being unbeaten and only impressed following that loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers beat the Chiefs on the road followed by 28-14 win over the Los Vegas Raiders.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert keeps shining with 1,178 yards passings, nine touchdowns, a 68.9% completion rate, and three interceptions. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekler, and Jared Cook continue making plays whenever Herbert gets them the ball.

Ekler also leads the Chargers in rushing with 283 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 5.7 yards per carry.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in an Oct. 6 press conference.

Los Angeles will have its hands full with the Browns defense, which contained a potent Minnesota Vikings offense last week. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins came into the game on fire with eight touchdowns in three games and two 300-yard performances. The Browns held him to 203 yards, 52.6% on completions, and a touchdown plus picking him off once.

Cleveland, ranked second in total defense behind the Buffalo Bills, limits opponents to 250.3 yards of total offense per game. The Browns allow 16.8 points per game, which is fourth in the league.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been a big reason for that with six sacks and 19 tackles. Fellow defensive end Jadevon Clowney has been tough to stop with two sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 tackles overall.

“They’ve got an incredible front seven, and some of the best pass rushers this league has ever seen,” Herbert said in an Oct. 8 press conference. “They’re really well-coached. They do a lot of good things on defense, so we’ve been watching a lot of film. Have to prepare well to give ourselves a shot on Sunday.”

Likewise for the Chargers defense, which will need to slow down Mayfield and the Browns two-headed threat at running back. Mayfield has just 935 yards passing and two touchdowns this season, but the Browns running game has been a stellar compliment to the young quarterback.

Running back Nick Chubb has 362 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt has 234 yards and three touchdowns.