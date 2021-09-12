Browns vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, in a matchup that pits two of the top AFC contenders against each other right out of the gate at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Chiefs online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Browns vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Browns vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns will kick off their 2021 campaigns this Sunday in a highly-anticipated rematch of last season’s divisional-round matchup that went down to the wire.

In that game back on Jan. 21, the Chiefs outlasted the Browns, 22-17, on their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a concussion in the third quarter and it was back-up QB Chad Henne who stepped in to salt the game away during a critical, late fourth-quarter drive. The Chiefs’ attempt at a second straight title was ultimately stymied by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who knocked them off the pedestal with a 31-9 thumping in Super Bowl LV.

In response to the poor Super Bowl performance, the Chiefs went out and completely re-did their offensive line in the offseason, bringing in five new linemen, including three rookies. As a part of the overhaul, the Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. and signed former Patriots guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal.

The bolstered line will look to give their franchise QB ample time to find his two All-Pro weapons, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Both are coming off of tremendous 2020 seasons, with Kelce setting the single-season yardage record for a TE with 1,416 receiving yards, and Hill setting a career-high with 15 TDs and tying a career-best 87 catches.

Mahomes knows what kind of challenge the Chiefs will be facing in the Browns.

“They have a lot of good players, that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said. “They have talented players at every position, a mixture of younger players and veteran players, and players that have made plays in this league for a long time.”

The Browns are loaded on offense, returning all 11 starters from a 2020 season that saw them reach the postseason for the first time in 18 years and win their first playoff game in 24 years.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have extra incentive as he comes into this season playing for a contract extension. The 26-year-old Mayfield will get one of the game’s most explosive talents back on the field in 2021, with the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending knee injury halfway through the 2020 season.

“People forget how truly fast he is and to be able to take the top off defenses,” Mayfield said. “Safeties have to worry about that. Teams will have to defend it and pick their poison because we are a physical, run-first mentality team, and that is not going to change, no matter who we have out there at receiver.”

The Browns will feature an overhauled defense this season, with as many as nine new starters taking the field including former All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and former Rams safety John Johnson III. Clowney will join forces with Myles Garrett to create one of the league’s most formidable pass-rushing duos.

Arrowhead Stadium will look and sound a whole lot different on Sunday than when the Chiefs and Browns met in the divisional round of the playoffs in January. The stadium, which was at 22% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, has no restrictions heading into this season, and a crowd of around 75,000 is expected for Sunday’s game.