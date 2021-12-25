How to Watch Browns vs Packers Online for Free

The Cleveland Browns are in must-win mode but face a tough test against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both Fox and NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Packers online:

Browns vs Packers Preview

The Cleveland Browns are 7-7 but still have some slight playoff hopes alive as they face the Packers in a Christmas Day affair. Cleveland had a chance to move into first place in the AFC North last week with a win against the Raiders. However, the team was hit hard from COVID-19 and fell on a last-second field goal, 16-14. The loss dropped the Browns to last place in the AFC North and made their margin for error the rest of the way very slim. It doesn’t help that they’re facing the Packers next.

“A great team. Just won the NFC North. Really well-coached. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers is a great, great player,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We are going to have to make sure we put a plan together – offense, defense and special teams – that we put our guys in position to succeed and positions where they can go make plays, and then we have to find a way.”

The Browns did get some good news this week, with quarterback Baker Mayfield and others coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. Last week it was practice squad quarterback Nick Mullens who started, going 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns are keeping a plane ready to bring players from Cleveland to Green Bay if they manage to test out of the protocols before the game begins.

There’s been some mutual respect from the two sides, including from Rodgers to Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

“He legitimately has gold-jacket possibilities in his future if he keeps playing the way he’s playing for a few more years,” Rodgers told reporters.

Garrett is 2.5 sacks behind the TJ Watt for the league-lead in sacks and is determined to get to Rodgers.

“I don’t have a choice but to be great,” Garrett said. “You have to step it up. There is no way around it and no excuses to be made. We have three games. I have to put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win.”

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites for the holiday affair. The total is set at 46.5.