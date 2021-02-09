Bruce Castor’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bruce Castor is one of the defense attorneys representing former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing. Castor’s career has included time spent as Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney and as Pennsylvania solicitor general.

Castor has been married to his wife, Elizabeth Pierce Castor, for more than 30 years and they have two grown children.

1. Elizabeth Pierce Is a Penn State Alum

Pierce appears to have maintained a lower profile, at least online, despite her husband’s more public career. According to her Facebook page, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1986.

Pierce was part of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, based on online records. Her full name, Elizabeth Pierce Castor, is included in at least two newsletters from 1990 and 1991 that list alumni that donated money to support the organization. In both publications, she is listed as having been part of the “Pennsylvania Epsilon” chapter.

Pierce did not list her college major on her public-facing Facebook page or any jobs. She does not appear to have an active LinkedIn account. A search for her name in the database of professional licenses in Pennsylvania on the state’s Secretary of State website does not yield any results.

It’s unclear when Pierce and Castor first crossed paths. While she was an undergraduate student at Penn State, Castor was working toward his law degree at Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia, according to an older version of his resume. Castor included on the document that he and Pierce tied the knot in 1989.

2. Castor’s Wife Is Also an Eastern Pennsylvania Native

Castor was born and raised in Abington Township, in Montgomery County, according to his resume. He has also spent his entire professional career in his home county, as noted on his LinkedIn account.

Castor’s wife is also a native of eastern Pennsylvania. (Montgomery County is located near Philadelphia). According to her Facebook page, Pierce attended Plymouth – Whitemarsh Senior High School in Montgomery County.

Pierce is the daughter of Guy and Elaine Pierce and she grew up with two older brothers, according to her mother’s obituary.

3. Castor’s Son Followed In His Footsteps & Works as an Assistant District Attorney

Bruce and Elizabeth Castor welcomed their first child, Bruce Lee Castor III, in December 1991. He studied government and law at Lafayette College, according to his LinkedIn account, before attending the Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh.

Castor III has been licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania since October 2017, according to the state bar’s website. After passing the bar, Castor III began working as an assistant district attorney in the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Castor II’s resume includes time spent working as a compliance clerk for PNC, a bank holding company. He also completed internships at the Pennsylvania Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. As a student, Castor III also worked for the Montgomery County Office of the Commissioners while his father was on the board, according to his LinkedIn account.

4. Alexandra Castor Also Works in Criminal Justice

As Bruce Castor noted on his LinkedIn account, both of his children pursued criminal justice careers. Daughter Alexandra Castor, who was born in 1993, works at the Montgomery County Courthouse, according to her Facebook page. She did not elaborate on her responsibilities at the courthouse.

Alexandra Castor wrote on her page that she graduated from Souderton Area Senior High School in 2012. She went on to study liberal arts at Montgomery County Community College.

5. The Castors Raised Their Children in Montgomery County & Have Owned Their Home Since 2000

Castor and Pierce are longtime residents of Lower Salford Township in Montgomery County, as Castor noted on his online resume. A search of county property records shows the couple bought their house in December 2000 for $400,000.

Their son listed Lederach, Pennsylvania, as his hometown on Facebook. Lederach is an unincorporated community within Lower Salford Township.

