Bruins vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

No team has solved the unbeaten Florida Panthers (6-0) yet, and the Boston Bruins (3-1) will become the latest team to try on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NESN in the Bruins market, Bally Sports Florida in the Panthers market and NHL Network nationally.



Bruins vs Panthers Preview

Florida surged to a 6-0 start with scoring four or five goals in every game thus far.

Only the Pittsburgh Penguins succeeded in pushing the Panthers past regulation on Oct. 14. The Panthers escaped with a 5-4 overtime win to open the season at home.

“Consistency starts with the little details,” Panthers Aaron Ekblad told CBS 12. “We’re never too frustrated or stressed out. I think we’ve done a good job of keeping an even keel.”

Boston, meanwhile, has made a young season of knocking teams from unbeaten land. The Bruins handed the upstart Buffalo Sabres its first loss after a 3-0 start on in a 4-1 win on Oct. 22. Boston then did it to San Jose, which had a 4-0 mark going into an Oct. 24 contest. The Bruins edged the Sharks 4-3.

Florida boast a much more dangerous offensive team than either the Sabres or Sharks. The Panthers rank fourth in the NHL for scoring with 4.5 goals per game but own the most points scored in the league. Scoring comes from all over for the Panthers, too, with seven players boasting five or more points in six games.

Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team in scoring with eight points on three goals and five assists.

“I think this year, I’ve been trying to focus defensively and playing on the penalty kill,” Huberdeau said per Florida Hockey Now. “I take some pride in that and that’s how you’re going to get to the playoffs. You gotta win some games, that’s what we want to do and offensively, I’d rather have less points and make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup than having over 100 points and not doing anything.”

Center Sam Bennett has seven points for second on the team with four goals and three assists.

Aleksander Barkov and Ekblad each have six points. Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Reinhart all have five points.

Center Brad Marchand leads the Bruins in scoring with seven points on four goals and three assists. Marchand expects much more.

“I actually don’t think I’ve played my best hockey,” Marchand said according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “Regardless of the points, I think I can be better, manage pucks better. I’ve felt tired in a few games.”

Left wing David Pastrnak is second on the team with five points on two goals and three assists. No other Bruin has more than three points for the season.