How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State Football Live Online

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) will visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 25, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs Utah State online:

Boise State vs Utah State Preview

Utah State has wins over Washington State, North Dakota and, most recently, a 49-45 win over Air Force. The Aggies continued their season long habit of playing two quarterbacks, but one may have emerged as a front-runner to start in this game. Logan Bonner went 21-34 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Andrew Peasley went 10-15 for 195 yards and three scores against Air Force. Peasley also had 29 yards rushing on five carries, distinguishing himself as more accurate and a bigger playmaker than Bonner.

Wide receivers Deven Thompkins had nine catches for 188 yards, and fellow wideout Brandon Bowling added nine grabs for 136 yards and two scores in the win. Together with running back Calvin Tyler Jr.’s 132 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, Utah State boasts a formidable offensive attack.

“We’re gonna have to be diligent with our coverage techniques and making sure that we’re handling those, whether they’re longer, deeper balls or underneath routes, we’ve got to do an unbelievable job at the finish, whether that’s in coverage, or the finish in pursuit in tackling because there’s going to be a lot of open-field tackles,” Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said about facing Utah State’s offense.

On the other side, the Broncos are coming off a 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State. QB Hank Bachmeier went 22-34 for 242 yards, a TD and a pick, and he didn’t get much help from the run game, as the Broncos managed just 61 yards on the ground all game. Boise State has averaged 35 points a game on offense while allowing 23.3 points a game on defense, while Utah State is scoring 41 points a game and surrendering 30.7. The Broncos also have nine takeaways on the year so far, while the Aggies have five.

“They’ve got speed, they’ve got size, they’ve got power,” Aggies head coach Blake Anderson said about the Broncos. “They are going to test you in every area, every phase. They are well coached, but if we go out and play the best ball we can play, then it is a game that we can win. We are just going to have to earn every bit we can get.”